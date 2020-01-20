advertisement

The province and Lil’wat Nation are working together on a visitor management plan for two popular hot springs in the Upper Lillooet River Valley.

Harriet VanWart, Lil’wat Nation’s land and resource director, said the First Nation is concerned about overuse of the Meager Creek and Keyhole hot springs, both of which have specific closures that are being disregarded.

“The province has turned to us with interest to address these areas, and our council has supported working with them and has used (a) framework for the visitor usage management strategy to guide us through the process,” said VanWart ,

advertisement

The First Nation wants to work “proactively” to prevent a scenario in which even more people could flock to Meager Creek Hot Springs in the future, VanWart said. “We want to try to be one step ahead of the curve before it gets too stressed and make sure we have a good plan on how to deal with it,” she said.

The Meager Creek Hot Springs recreation area has been closed since the Capricorn landslide destroyed access to the area in 2010, and the Keyhole Hot Springs have been closed seasonally (from April 1 to November 15) since 2017 to aid grizzly bear recovery ,

Nevertheless, both locations continue to see visits that violate their respective closings.

In addition, recently developed industrial roads in the Upper Lillooet and Meager Creek Drainage areas have improved access to both areas for vehicles and made public access easier.

As part of the management plan, the parties consulted the Fraser Basin Council (FBC), a non-profit environmental organization, to promote public engagement.

The FBC recently launched a public survey to give participants the opportunity to share their views on future management plans.

At the same time, Lil’wat Nation is running its own internal engagement process, VanWart said, adding that the nation held a community meeting in November to discuss current issues.

“We actually have our own poll for Lil’wat citizens,” she said. “(It) was released just before Christmas and will be online by the end of January.”

In a letter to the province, Mark Mendonca, President of Tourism Pemberton, said the organization is in favor of closing Meager Hot Springs, but wants a management plan that could ensure year-round access to Keyhole Hot Springs.

“Keyhole Hot Springs is an extremely important opportunity for both locals and valley guests to be the only hot spring in the region,” the letter said in the Village of Pemberton Town Hall Conference Package, Sept. 14. January was included.

“The management of the area is extremely important, so we want an on-site patrol officer in this remote area who can charge a fee, as has been the case at Meager Hot Springs in the past.

“The fee and local staff would be used to alleviate the overuse problems.”

According to the statement of Pique The results of the FBC survey are used by a spokesman for the Ministry of Forest, Land, Natural Resources and Rural Development to inform future management decisions at both sites.

“We are in the initial phase of this project and have not proposed any management changes at any point in time,” the statement said. “Future management efforts will be determined once the commitment period is completed and the results verified.”

The spokesman added that a person entering a closed area can face fines of up to $ 1,000 and that “there may be additional fines depending on how someone arrives”.

“There is a seasonal motor vehicle ban on Lillooet South Forest Service Road (FSR), enforced by the Wildlife Act,” the spokesman wrote. “Between April 1st and June 15th and each year between June 15th and September 16th, motorized access behind the 2km long gate of Lillooet South FSR is prohibited.”

The final date for participating in the FBC survey is February 28, 2020.

The survey can be found here: fraserbasin.bc.ca/Hot_Springs_Survey.html.

,

advertisement