PSG have won their last 7 away games. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

Lille vs PSG

Pierre-Mauroy stadium, Villenueva d´Ascq

Sunday 26-01-2020 @ 23h

Ref: Amaury Delerue

PSG is in a typically Parisian form with victories in each of its last seven away games. Paris has a very solid record against good and fit teams with them winning each of their four matches against teams in the top six when playing this season, scoring eleven and taking none. Lille are a quality team but with goals in eleven of their last twelve games and face a PSG team with a single blank sheet in their last five league games.

PSG maintained its formidable form mid-week as it rushed to a 3-0 victory over Reims, reserving its place in the final of the League Cup where it will face Lyon. It was a dominant performance by the Parisians, all the more special since Reims conceded the fewest goals in Ligue 1 this season. Even against the best teams in the league, Paris has consistently performed fantastically and that is what they will be looking to show in Lille.

In Ligue 1, they played four games against teams from the top six in the league when playing. In those four games against some of the best Ligue 1-shaped teams, they won all four, scoring eleven and taking none. This shows how well PSG has faced brilliant opponents.

While many Ligue 1 teams this season have really struggled on the road, PSG have excelled in playing away from home with 24 of 30 points possible so far. PSG have won each of their last seven away games with 25 goals scored and only three conceded this time.

Lille will take up a whole challenge here by welcoming PSG. Christophe Galter’s men have been a little inconsistent in recent weeks with five wins and four defeats in their last nine games when they saw them finish at the bottom of their Champions League group and rank 5th in Ligue 1.

They also abandoned the Coupe de la Ligue on Tuesday, losing their semi-final to Lyon on penalties. The result followed their rather soggy 2-0 victory against fifth-level Gonfreville, where they only scored in the 69th minute despite a fairly solid eleven. And before that, they lost 1-0 to 16th place in Dijon, so it wasn’t the best start to 2020 for the Mastiffs.

However, they will be comforted by their return to the Pierre-Mauroy Stadium. Six of Lille’s last seven matches in all competitions have been away from home, but in front of their own supporters, they are on a streak of four consecutive wins with three white sheets. They’ve actually lost just one home game since early October and have the best home record in Ligue 1.

All French Ligue 1 matches this weekend

Sunday, 26-01-2020

-Lyon vs Toulouse at 5 p.m.

-Nantes vs Bordeaux at 7 p.m.

-Lille vs PSG at 11 p.m.

Friday result

-Nice 1-1 Rennes

Results Saturday

-Marseille 0-0 Angers @ 7:30 p.m.

-Brest 2-1 Amiens at 10 p.m.

-Monaco 1-3 Strasbourg @ 22h

-Montpellier 2-1 Dijon @ 10 p.m.

-Reims 0-1 Metz @ 10 p.m.

-Saint Ettiene 2-1 Nimes @ 22h

