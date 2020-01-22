advertisement

Damian Lillard was in the middle of a postgame television interview Monday night when teammate CJ McCollum pulled him out with a cup of water to try to calm him down.

Lillard was certainly hotter than the lava that night, and the Portland star looks set to attend one of the best shows of the NBA season Thursday night when the Trail Blazers host the Dallas Mavericks.

Lillard set franchise records of 61 3-pointers and 11 3-pointers – he held previous marks of 60 and 10, respectively – as he led Portland to a 129-124 overtime victory over the visiting Golden State Warriors.

Lillard became the sixth player in NBA history with multiple 60-point games. Others are Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain (32 times), Kobe Bryant (six), Michael Jordan (five), Elgin Baylor (four) plus Houston Rockets star James Harden (four).

“You’ve finished surnames for Damian and his performance,” Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts told reporters afterwards. “The way he kept the team going, not just on the court, but in the brawls, the break time, half the time, his leadership was great. You finish the surnames, he’s an amazing player.”

Lillard joked about the record-setting performance – “I think if anyone was going to beat my record, it’s good to be me,” he said – but he was all business when asked about the state of the Trail Blazers (19- 26) spent the middle of the season on the outside of the playoff race.

“Thingdo thing I’m a part of it, I always think it’s a chance. It’s as simple as that,” Lillard said. “You show that confidence with your actions and your body language and your attitude all the time. , so it wouldn’t be like I had a good game (Monday night) so everyone believed because I believed. Turns out, they know my attitude all the time, they know my attitude and personality all the time. “

Lillard will face Mavericks star Luke Doncic for the second time in seven days.

Dallas scored a 120-112 home win last Friday when Doncic made a career-best eight 3-pointers and recorded 35 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Lillard recorded 34 points and 10 assists.

The Mavericks (27-16) had a four-match winning streak stop Tuesday when they lost 110-107 to the visiting Los Angeles Clippers.

Doncic barely missed his 13th triple of the season with 36 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. But no other Dallas player had more than 13 points scored by shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr.

The Mavericks also suffered a major blow when big man Dwight Powell fell to the floor with a broken Achilles tendon over the season. Powell is weighing the surgical options, according to the team.

“It’s a weird night with the Dwight situation,” Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said after the competition. “It’s a hard truth.”

Powell was playing great basketball and before power, Kristaps Porzingis was sidelined with a knee injury. He averaged 14.4 points and shot 78.3 percent from the field (47 of 60) during his previous eight pre-injury games.

Porzingis returned from a 10-game absence on Tuesday, but struggled hard and had just 10 points on 4-of-17 shooting.

McCollum, meanwhile, is in danger of losing his third straight game due to an ankle injury in Friday’s game against the Mavericks. Hardaway supplemented Doncic in Friday’s game by making five 3-pointers and scoring 29 points.

The teams have split two meetings this season, while Dallas has canceled its last three visits to Portland.

