Grammy winning rapper Lil wayneHer daughter has time this week. Reginae Carter went online to define some major modeling goals and share deep motivational words with his followers.

Key facts: This week, the 21-year-old vixen has flooded her Instagram page with content to see and see.

Who is willing to kill bad habits and stop letting our past determine our future? Change is good! Improving is even better Be true to yourself! One more thing…. Walk around every room and own who you are, but keep the dynamic people running towards you and not far from you

A message shared by colormenae (@colormenae) January 22, 2020 at 3:04 p.m. PST

These niggas who call for a peace treaty Bihh, I turn the static Sweatshirts @fashionnova #fashionnovapartner

A message shared by colormenae (@colormenae) January 21, 2020 at 9:15 p.m. PST

Two things I just like… A nice swimsuit and myself ofc Swimsuit: @mattecollection

A message shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on January 21, 2020 at 3:05 p.m. PST

On a related note: Recently, Reginae Carter visited her Instagram page with training photos.

Alexa, play all those who have played themselves .. playing with me @fashionnova #fashionnovapartner #Nodaysoff #gymlifeproblems Fit

A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on January 10, 2020 at 10:32 am PST

#ad Outdoor workouts with @flattummyapp I’m on the third day of my 30-day challenge and I have to admit that I love the results I see so far! It’s crazy what a little sweat will do for you! You can literally do these workouts anytime, anywhere, download your FREE 7-day course now.

A message shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on January 8, 2020 at 4:19 p.m. PST

Wait, there is more: In early January 2020, Miss Carter shared a batch of photos celebrating New Years Eve.

2020

A message shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on January 1, 2020 at 03:41 PST

Happy New Year

A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on December 31, 2019 at 10:13 p.m. PST

Before you leave: The 21-year-old recently shared images of her showing a major curve play.

@ jasmine.dior on ofc hair

A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on December 30, 2019 at 9:37 p.m. PST

The publication Lil Wayne’s daughter shows off her bikini body + shares Will Smith’s motivational clip: “Change is good!” Bettering Yourself Is Even Better ”appeared first.

