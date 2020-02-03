Grammy winning rapper Lil wayneHer daughter’s daughter doesn’t take days off to capture her modeling goals. Hip-hop star’s mini-me connected last weekend to share pictures of herself from Super Bowl LIV.
Key facts: Last night, Reginae Carter hit Instagram with must-have content.
Super bowl 2020!
I accept my time in cash Attire: @letsvoguegirls
On a related note: A few days ago, Reginae dropped her jaws after sharing a lot of new Savage lingerie modeling photos.
Thank goodness it was just a dream #savagexambassador
It’s just the intro, let me not get ahead of myself #savagexambassador
Oh ok. by @shotbysed Hair: @ jasmine.dior Makeup: @drvco
Wait, there is more: Recently, the native of the South credited her gym goals and her training group for creating a secret formula to firm the stomach.
The secret of my small size is a training group @whatwaistofficial and good hard work!
#ad I feel better when I work on myself @flattummyapp This app is specially designed to help you make healthy exercise and nutrition choices with your goals in mind! Lose, maintain or gain weight ?? They have a plan for everything! Download the FREE 7-day Trail and get started!
Alexa, play all those who played themselves .. playing with me Fit from @fashionnova fashionnovapartner #Nodaysoff #gymlifeproblems
#ad Outdoor workouts with @flattummyapp I’m on the third day of my 30-day challenge and I have to admit that I love the results I see so far! It’s crazy what a little sweat will do for you! You can literally do these workouts anytime, anywhere, download your FREE 7-day course now.
Before you leave: In early January 2020, Miss Carter shared a batch of photos celebrating New Years Eve.
2020
Happy New Year
