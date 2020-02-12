Grammy winning rapper Lil wayneThe girl here is bending the magic of the black queen. Reginae Carter went online this week to share a new photo of Valentine’s Day-inspired lingerie to the masses.

Key facts: Reginae hit Instagram to deliver her borderline NSFW photo.

Ohhhhhh We all love chocolate at this time #savagexambassador Btw.

On a related note: This week, Reginae teased fans about her new MTV show “WTF! Ness “.

Who is ready for W.T.F. ??? Tonight, log on at 10:30 p.m. on @mtv to watch me and my incredible casting will entertain you you will not regret it

W.T.F. – Look at this Forreal! Check out our new show after a new episode of ridicule from 10 / 9c, TOMORROW on MTV! #wtfness #mtv

Wait, there is more: New series also stars New York rap star Cardi BSister Hennessy carolina.

Wednesday, WTF! Ness will be chaired by James Davis and a guest panel that includes Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio of The Challenge, Reginae Carter of TI & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle, Spencer Pratt of The Hills: New Beginnings and Hennessy Carolina of Social Media Fame . This special will focus on Internet videos that let them pronounce a sentence, “WTF!” (Pop Culture TV)

Before you leave: Recently, Reginae credited her gym goals and her workout group for creating a secret formula for firming the stomach.

The secret of my small size is a training group @whatwaistofficial and good hard work!

#ad I feel better when I work on myself @flattummyapp This app is specially designed to help you make healthy exercise and nutrition choices with your goals in mind! Lose, maintain or gain weight ?? They have a plan for everything! Download the FREE 7 day trail and get started!

Alexa, play all those who played themselves .. playing with me Fit from @fashionnova fashionnovapartner #Nodaysoff #gymlifeproblems

#ad Outdoor workouts with @flattummyapp I’m on the third day of my 30-day challenge and I have to admit that I love the results I see so far! It’s crazy what a little sweat will do for you! You can literally do these workouts anytime, anywhere, download your FREE 7-day course now.

Lil Wayne’s Daughter Goes For Woman Crush Wednesday In New Lingerie Pic: “We All Love Chocolate Around This Time” appeared first.