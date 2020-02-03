advertisement

Tonight The Masked Singer delivered its epic premiere in season 3 – and we ended up with a damn unmasking. We found out who was the first masked superstar and it was enough to say that some jaws were on the floor.

We’ll admit that at the beginning of today’s episode we were pretty confident that the unveiling would be the White Tiger, who had difficulty delivering the goods with his performance of Ice, Ice, Baby Show for a single episode. Nevertheless, we felt the same with the robot. By the end of the episode, it was clear that either of these would be unmasked, and it would be fun to find out who it really was.

In the end, however, the robot was revealed as Lil Wayne! This was a big surprise as we know that he is incredibly talented musically and it is clear that he tried to throw it for most of the performance. We didn’t expect that, but we definitely think this is a big enough reveal to justify the hype. Lil Wayne is arguably the most famous person we saw on the show! He said he made the show his way because they spent a lot of time watching the show.

Here’s one fun thing – Lil Wayne was eliminated from the White Tiger, who is clearly not a singer at all. How did this happen?

