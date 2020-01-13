advertisement

Grammy winning rapper Lil wayne is living his best life in 2020. The hip-hop superstar shared images of himself showing up at the Green Bay Packers playoff game yesterday.

Key facts: Monday, Weezy F. Baby hit Instagram with an impression of beauty at Lambeau Field.

See this post on Instagram

Yesterday, I had one of the most doping moments of my life !! Thank you to @packers and @nfl for the opportunity! Also to our family @youngmoneyapaasports @ 1realj.reed great game and great season. NFC Championship linked !!!! Go Pack Go !!

A post shared by Lil Wayne (@liltunechi) January 13, 2020 at 7:48 am PST

See this post on Instagram

Go Pack Go !!!!

A post shared by Lil Wayne (@ liltunechi_c5) on January 12, 2020 at 3:36 p.m. PST

Wait, there is more: Sunday evening, the Internet roasted the Seattle Seahawks with hilarious Russell Wilson even with his wife CiaraEx-fiance Future dance after the loss of the NFL playoffs in prime time.

See this post on Instagram

Wildin

A message shared by #WhoDidThis ?? (@rob_lane_edits) Jan 12, 2020 at 7:13 PM PST

Key details: Despite a relentless comeback, the Seahawks ultimately lost to the Green Bay Packers 28-23.

