Grammy winning rapper Lil wayne has nothing but love and admiration for Black Mamba. The hip-hop superstar has greatly respected the life of the deceased NBA icon Kobe Bryant with his new album Funeral.

Key facts: On the newly released LP, Weezy F. Baby remembered the number 24 with a special nod at the end of one of his songs.

On a related note: In the Los Angeles Lakers game last night, the star player James Lebron dedicated a speech in memory of Kobe.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KrGzQbMHZBE (/ integrated)

Wait, there is more: Recently, Wayne spoke about the importance of broadcasting more modern tunes.

“What the new thing is for me is trying to release music that looks a bit more like today’s music. What it means to me … is to add square brackets. I forget the hooks I forget them Someone has to come into the cabin and stop me from rapping, like: “This is where you stop it and add a hook.” “(Q 93.3)

Before you leave: In the past few days, Wayne has excited fans for his new LP.

