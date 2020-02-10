advertisement

Grammy winning rapper Lil wayne feel love. The hip-hop superstar lit up social media to react to his new album Funeral, overturning the sales charts.

Key facts: This week, Weezy F. Baby hit Instagram to react to his record-breaking LP release.

See this post on Instagram

Thanks thanks thanks!!! I am not sh * t without you !! Funeral #

A message shared by Lil Wayne (@liltunechi) on February 9, 2020 at 1:51 p.m. PST

Key details: After a week of availability, Wayne’s album was easily released in over 100,000 copies.

The funeral of Lil Wayne – who begins at No. 1 – leads the top 10 in the list of Billboard 200 albums, where five albums tilt in the region. Funeral is Lil Wayne’s fifth leader, and he enters with 139,000 units of equivalent albums earned in the United States during the week ending February 6, according to Nielsen Music / MRC Data. The album was released on January 31 through Young Money / Republic Records and follows Tha Carter V, Lil Wayne’s 2018 album. (Billboard)

Wait, there is more: Wayne recently announced a new “Clap For Me” viral challenge.

See this post on Instagram

The Clap For Em challenge has officially started !! #clapforemchallenge # funeral… tag me and if so I could post yours then

A post shared by Lil Wayne (@liltunechi) on February 7, 2020 at 3:33 p.m. PST

Before you leave: Recently, Wayne explained the meaning of his last solo effort and what is to come in 2020.

