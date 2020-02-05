advertisement

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON – Episode 1203 – Pictured: Musical guest Lil Wayne appears on February 5, 2020 with The Roots – (Photo by Andrew Lipovsky / NBC)

Lil Wayne supports his new album “Funeral” with a talk show on Wednesday evening.

The hip-hop superstar takes the stage in the Wednesday edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”. This appearance should give the “Funeral” album additional momentum, which is already number 1 on the Billboard 200.

Before Lil Wayne performs, Fallon greets guests Claire Danes and Lana Condor. Both take part in interviews; The two also play VR Pictionary.

Wednesday’s “Fallon” episode airs on NBC at 11:35 p.m. ET / PT. The performance of Lil Wayne should start around the 50 minute mark. First photos follow:

