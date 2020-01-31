advertisement

Louisiana rapper Lil wayne don’t waste time. A few hours after the release of his new album Funeral, Weezy F. Baby delivered new goods inspired by the must-see release.

Key facts: Friday, Lil Tunechi visited her social media pages to hook up an assortment of funeral clothes.

advertisement

Key details: Wayne’s latest solo offer is his first major studio outing since 2018.

Funeral is Wayne’s first album since Tha Carter V. in 2018. Last year, he joined Blink-182 on tour and recorded a mix of “What’s My Age Again” with “A Milli”. in Tampa, complaining that the crowd was “not my loot”. Later that year, he launched his own weed brand, GKUA Ultra Premium. (The FADER)

Wait, there is more: Recently, Wayne spoke about the importance of broadcasting more modern tunes.

“What the new thing is for me is trying to release music that looks a bit more like today’s music. What it means to me … is to add square brackets. I forget the hooks I forget them Someone has to come into the cabin and stop me from rapping, like: “This is where you stop it and add a hook.” “(Q 93.3)

Before you leave: In the past few days, Wayne has excited fans for his new LP.

advertisement