Florida rapper Lil pump officially switches to the Biebs. Hip-hop artist stepped forward to co-sign Justin BieberIt’s “Yummy” smash.

Key facts: This weekend, Pump hit Instagram with a major co-signer and encouraged subscribers to get the “Yummy” video to a billion views.

MY BIG BRO JUST DROPPED GO GET THIS AT 1 BIL! @justinbieber

A post shared by Lil Pump Jetski (@lilpump) on January 11, 2020 at 8:39 p.m. PST

On a related note: Saturday, rap artist Roddy Ricch went on Twitter to encourage his followers to rock with the Biebs’ single 2020.

stream yummy by justin bieber

– Roddy Ricch (@RoddyRicch) January 11, 2020

Wait, there is more: Before last weekend, the Biebs came with their new single “Yummy”.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) January 3, 2020 at 8:33 p.m. PST

Before you leave: On New Years Eve 2019, Bieber announced a new YouTube partnership and a new doc series.

The series will bring Bieber back to YouTube, where it all started when he was a pre-teen, to give fans a full look at his life. A longer look at the series will be shown on Dick Clark’s “Rockin ‘Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020” on ABC after the ball fell tonight. Bieber himself will also be posting a special New Years message. “When I started, YouTube provided me with a platform and a community where I could share music, experiences and moments with my fans,” said Bieber said in a series release, “It’s great to partner with YouTube for this original documentary series. I want my fans to be part of this journey.” (CNN)

Seasons. # 2020. @Youtube

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) December 31, 2019 at 9:02 am PST

