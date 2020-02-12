advertisement

As seen on SOHH.com – follow @sohh @sohhdotcom

Newcomer rap Lil Nas X stay with the jokes. The hip-hop superstar went online this week to share a hilarious revamped “Rodeo” clip featuring Rachel’s epic viral epic last year.

Key facts: On Wednesday, Nas launched Instagram with the hilarious edited clip.

advertisement

Key details: In late 2019, the song “Rachel Voicemail” went viral and sparked epic parody memes.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uaK3ZwlEXw8 (/ integrated)

Wait, there is more: The epic message invaded social media with endless reactions.

It’s for Rachel you big fat white nasty smellin big bitch why you removed me from the mothafuckin program with cho triflin dirty white racist ass big big bitch oompa loompa body ass bitch I came and I will beat the fuck outta you bitch

– imari (@imari) December 26, 2019

This

East

For

Rachel

You

Large

Fat

White

Mean

smellin

Female dog

Why

You

Took

Me

Of

the

Motha

Whore

Program

With

Yo

Trifflin

White

Racist

Ass

Female dog

Oompa

Loompa

Ass

Female dog

I am

Gon

Come

Up

The

A

Beat

the

Shit

Outside

You

Female dog

– Alexis 💙☃️❄️ (@alexismparker) December 24, 2019

I just found out that the girl who left a voicemail and said “it’s for Rachel you big fat nasty white smellin big slut” FUCKING REACHEL STABBED RACHEL 17 TIMES AND NOW SERVES 25 YEARS IN PRISON

– Gavin Baksic (@gavinbaksi) January 1, 2020

Before you leave: Despite initial claims by the mysterious woman named Jasmine stabbing Rachel, recent reports suggest that she ultimately lost her job and almost killed her former colleague.

Jasmine also used her live video to end all rumors about her actions and where they landed. “I don’t feel bad. I didn’t stab this dog. I never had a chance to go back,” said Jasmine. “I just called the dog and I cursed her and it was the end of it all. “According to Jasmine, in a crazy twist, Rachel would have lost her job and Jasmine was promoted to replace her. Jasmine’s allegations of racism were apparently deemed true by human resources, who used Heather, another co-worker, to validate the allegations. (Junkee.)

You all have why I randomly found the Instagram girls who created the voicemail “it’s for Rachel” and it turns out that she was live explaining that wtf happened, I shout 😂 pic.twitter .com / LfOciVSXL1

– THIS GREAT HAIR SLUT (@ehmariahstan) January 15, 2020

advertisement