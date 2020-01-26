advertisement

Rapper Lil Nas X had a huge year in 2019. The 20-year-old who appeared at the 2020 Grammy Awards released his single “Old Town Road”, which was a huge success when country singer-songwriter Billy Ray Cyrus joined the band beat.

The duo performed it for the first time together with EDM artist Diplo at the Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Indio last year.

Lil Nas X turned his heads on the Grammy carpet with his pink nudie suit modified with multiple straps and buckles. He was wearing a stunning, glittering suit as he struck his guitar to open the “Old Town Road”. As a tribute to Kobe Bryant, a 24-Lakers jersey was draped on the empty chair next to him.

It was set up on a rotating stage, which allowed Lil Nas X to enter different rooms while slowly turning. The first room contained the K-pop boy band BTS, who looked excited to sing the hit at the Grammys. The second room featured Diplo in a yellow outfit with lots of bangs playing a banjo, and Mason Ramsey, better known as Yodel Kid, sang along with the rapper. When he entered the last room, Cyrus joined him, adding a small stone and sand to the melody.

When he switched from “Old Town Road” to “Rodeo”, he was accompanied by rapper Nas at the end of the performance. Lil Nas X has won six awards, including the best new artist, the album of the year for “Old Town Road” and the album of the year “7”.

