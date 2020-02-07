advertisement

Rookie rap Lil Nas X feel love. The hip-hop star went online this week to celebrate the huge success of his new clip “Rodeo”.

Key facts: Nas X went to Instagram on Friday to alert subscribers that his visual is still in vogue on YouTube.

WE ARE ALWAYS THE TRENDING NUMBER 1 ON YOUTUBE !! THANKS U GUYS !! FINNA GO NUTS 2020 !!

A post shared by Lil Nas X (@lilnasx) on February 7, 2020 at 9:06 am PST

Key details: This week, the new essential clip of X and Nas was presented online.

Wait, there is more: Last week, Nas X went on Twitter to meet rapper Pastor Troy after being called for his sexuality.

pastor troy when he saw 2 niggas eating mozerella sticks pic.twitter.com/2WKZatLpH7

– nope (@LilNasX) January 29, 2020

Before you leave: A few hours earlier, X had answered Troy publicly calling him for his sexuality and the presence of the Grammys.

damn I look good in this photo on god https://t.co/dIIKzTFa6X

– nope (@LilNasX) January 29, 2020

Pastor Troy made a long homophobic rant and somehow convinced himself that this is why he doesn’t have a Grammy. pic.twitter.com/nM2ggnV7Yt

– Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) January 29, 2020

A post shared by Lil Nas X (@lilnasx) on January 29, 2020 at 3:02 p.m. PST

