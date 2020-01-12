advertisement

As seen on SOHH.com – follow @sohh @sohhdotcom

Grammy winning rapper Kanye westPopular Sunday Service events are becoming a popular stop for celebrities. This weekend, rookie rap Lil Nas X showed their support for Yeezy’s weekly celebration by introducing themselves and hanging out with the heavyweight of rap.

Key facts: On Sunday, Nas launched Instagram with a slideshow of moments alongside Kanye.

advertisement

Key details: Consequence’s G.O.O.D Music branch also shared photos of celebrities like Lil Nas X, YBN Cordae and Los Angeles Lakers ” Dwight Howard report to the Sunday service.

Wait, there is more: Recent reports have claimed that Ye plans to broadcast its Sunday service program worldwide.

TMZ has learned that the rapper plans to go global with his gospel movement in 2020, and aims to start in Europe and Africa. We are told that his muse and his sole purpose in the New Year is to bring the word of God to people through his Sunday service. Our sources in Kanye say that he no longer has any interest in traditional tours for his music, but he plans to continue recording gospel tunes with his choir … which he continues to finance by himself. (TMZ)

Before you leave: In December 2019, actor DL Hughley Ye playfully lit up one of his Sunday service outfits in Florida.

Kanye tries to play Silver Surfer in new movie Fantastic 4

– Bianca 🕸 Webber (@StarletWebber) December 9, 2019

advertisement