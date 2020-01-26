advertisement

Artist Lil Nas X, nominated by the Grammy, released not only one, but four cameos with stars during the award ceremony on Sunday.

His rotating stage included several remixes of his song “Old Town Road” with the K-pop band BTS, Diplo, Mason Ramsey, Rapper Nas and his original collaborator Billy Ray Cyrus. The performance also included a small dedication to Kobe Bryant with the player’s jersey that was issued during the rapper’s first stage set.

Twitter gave the thumbs up during the genre bending artist. See their reactions below:

I’m not mad at Lil Nas X’s appearance

– (@VictoriaOnPaper) January 27, 2020

Well, I am delighted with this ridiculous Lil Nas X performance

– This Mortal Coyle (@ tservo42) January 27, 2020

Some found the performance so good that only emojis could describe the emotions:

Lil Nas X performance is 🔥🔥🔥🔥🥵🥵🥵🥵

– MARY JANE (@Hazelstud) January 27, 2020

This Lil Nas X performance is wild and I love it

– Bobson Dugnutt (@ajmargs), January 27, 2020

THIS LIL NAS X PERFORMANCE IS ALL THAT MAKES

– Taylor – Pre-order REALM OF WRAITHS (@tmbsavage) January 27, 2020

A short introduction, but as always perfect! BTS did it again! ARMY is so proud of you guys! We love you! #DoYourThangBTS #BangtanDoYourThang #OnlyForYouBTS #WhatYoongiWantsYoongiGets #BTSKeptTheirPROMISE #BTSareBACK #BTSMadeItHappen #SeoulTownRoad @BTS_twt @bts_bighit

– Tatii (@ LittleKitten11) January 27, 2020

AND THAT’S BTS WITH LIL NAS! 🤠 @ BTS_twt #GRAMMYs #BTS pic.twitter.com/nHTRLCAgIs

– 𝐵𝑎𝑛𝑔𝑡𝑎𝑛 🔞 (@ bangtan18thirst) January 27, 2020

Appreciate @LilNasX by including other artists (remixes) during #OldTownRoad. It increased the song’s performance for me. # GRAMMYAwards2020 #GRAMMYs

– all beeez (@beeezboutit) January 27, 2020

I want to thank @LilNasX for inviting @BTS_twt to perform on Old Town Road. That means a lot for them and for us.

You helped make her dream come true. I’ll always be grateful that you guys show their talent.

Thank you very much, Lil Nas X.

– ɴᴀᴛʜ ⁷ (@sonyeondanzone) January 27, 2020

Lil Nas X puts Kobe’s jersey on a chair pic.twitter.com/3GhoeB4CQm during his performance

– ⚡️𝓓𝓪𝔀𝓼𝓸𝓷⚡️ (@TheNbaDunk) January 27, 2020

He could have performed alone with Lil Nas X, but he showed the power of 7.

– Jae-Ha Kim (@GoAwayWithJae) January 27, 2020

