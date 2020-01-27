advertisement

Pink is an important color for spring 20 – and the boys joined the trend at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

At the Staples Center in Los Angeles, male stars in Instagram-bold outfits stepped out in the bold color and offered a fun, Gen-Z-friendly departure from the understated tuxedos that usually rule on the red carpet.

Lil Nas X brought his typical western flair and streetwear style to the carpet in a bespoke Versace ensemble. The hit maker “Old Town Road” wore a shocking pink look, complete with a cowboy hat and cowboy boots. The outfit had gold hardware for extra flash.

The star also wore a John Hardy ring.

Tyler, the creator, became brave in ballet pink. The rapper wore a Campy ensemble and chose a suit inspired by the bellboy with gold buttons and a red stripe. White lace-up shoes, gloves, and a hat adorned the ensemble, but the ultimate blessing was Tyler’s open, clothing-filled suitcase that he carried on the carpet.

Elsewhere, Shawn Mendes wore a raspberry-colored Louis Vuitton outfit. Shiny black shoes with a subtle square completed the look of the pop star.

Meanwhile, Chris Brown was wearing a pink and yellow striped sweater with black pants and cream-colored lace-up shoes. The singer was accompanied on the carpet by the daughter Royalty.

