Joely Richardson wasn’t sure what she had experienced when she first read the screenplay for “Color Out Of Space”.

“I was incredibly sick – I think I had a fever – and I got the script and read it,” says Richardson, who faces Theresa Nicolas Cage as Nathan’s husband. “And I thought seriously? I didn’t know what my flu was and what (the story). Should it be creepy or funny?

“Well, I was really out of my mind,” she says.

A completely understandable place.

“Color Out Of Space” is an adaptation of a story from 1927 by the science fiction horror author H.P. Lovecraft, where a mysterious meteorite crashes near a Massachusetts farmhouse. Strange colors flow from this space rock, slowly threatening the health and life of the Gardner family living there.

Add to that Cage, an actor with a great personality who isn’t afraid to vote up to eleven, and director Richard Stanley, whose career almost ended after Hollywood made him for the catastrophic film “The Island of Doctor Moreau” made a scapegoat from 1996. and you can see why Richardson says it took a moment.

“Obviously I knew Nic was there, and then that mysterious guy named Richard Stanley was the director,” she says. “So I looked it up and watched this documentary about him and” The Island of Dr. Moreau. I thought, “Oh my god, this guy is fascinating. “

So she reread the script and decided that she was there.

“It was the total curiosity of” Maybe I’m crazy, but Nic and Richard and this script? “Richardson says.” It’s just too far out there to say no. “

The story takes place in Lovecraft’s fictional city of Arkham, Massachusetts. However, the shooting took place in Portugal, where Richardson, Cage and the three young actors who played their children quickly connected after an unusual introduction to production.

“(Cage) and Richard for two were pretty extraordinary,” says Richardson. “At our first big rehearsal, Richard brought books, magical toys and bleeding stones, Nic told us about his dreams and I thought, ‘Whoa, this is a trip.'”

She laughs at the memory and quickly adds that both were the nicest and nicest employees.

“In my experience, the most important thing about Nic is that he’s a team player,” she says. “We really had to be a family, and if one of us weren’t a team player, it would have really turned off the dynamics.

“But that wasn’t the case. I thought it was absolutely great to work with him.”

Stanley, for whom she developed great empathy after seeing the documentary about the unfortunate “Doctor Moreau” production, was equally great on the set.

“Richard is really a handsome man and a very intelligent man,” she says. “You may not be what you want to be, but you are strangely down to earth – when someone can be completely on Earth at the same time.”

The first half of “Color Out Of Space” slowly creates a threatening mood as the meteorite creates strange events. When things really go crazy, it is Richardson’s character who, without revealing too much, is the first to experience his true strength.

“It was a trip again,” she says. “In the truest sense of the word the trip to Portugal, all in the same place in Sintra, but our location was in a strange, run-down house on a hill in the middle of nowhere. It was very haunted, very creepy, like mold on the walls and freezing cold, colder inside than outside.

“It starts with the family doing well and being happy. Then we can all – I can’t say we’re going crazy or being haunted – it was a kind of family trip through this terrible trauma of color from space.” Richardson says.

Tommy Chong got the role of Ezra, a lonely old hippie who lives in the woods near Gardner Farm.

“Richard Stanley was a fan, a Cheech and Chong fan, and then he became a Tommy Chong fan, and next you know I do makeup in Portugal three hours a day, and the rest is history.” says the 81-year-old actor and comedian.

His scenes took place in a dilapidated hut where Gardner’s eldest son, Benny, occasionally visits because of a smoke and some stoned wisdom.

“He has the answers,” Chong says of his character Ezra. “He won’t go around telling anyone, but when they come to him he’ll say everything you need to hear.

“My character, it’s almost biblical when you look at it that way,” Chong says. “Kind of John the Baptist, you know?”

Chong says that he and the director found a good work process.

“Richard, the director, hovered over me like a hen. Ultimately, I’m so up to date on the philosophy of the film, you know? And that was the perfect marriage for me, ”says Chong.

Chong describes this philosophy as a feeling of unrecognizable wonder for the secrets of the universe.

“There are a lot of puzzles and intrigues,” says Chong. “It is very exciting where you are dealing with the spiritual world or the invisible world.”

In “Cheech and Chong’s next film”, one of four films by the duo, which Chong also directed, he is kidnapped by extraterrestrials, only to return to Earth with “Space Cola”, which eventually leads him and Cheech into space promoted.

In reality, however, he is not convinced that we will ever be visited by aliens.

“I had a revelation and it was pretty strong,” he says. “I have come to the conclusion that this universe belongs to Earth and no one else. We learn in this physical universe. You cannot learn anything in the spiritual universe because there is no need, need or desire. But there are some in the physical universe, and that’s why I realized that hell is part of the physical universe. It is definitely not part of the spiritual universe. “

Chong says that he hasn’t seen the finished film yet – the traffic on Sunset Boulevard was so bad for the premiere that he never got there – but he’s looking forward to seeing Stanley’s total vision.

“I’m still waiting for this moment in my life,” he says. “I’m pretty sure I’m going on the trip Richard is going to take us, you know, and it’s going to be fun.”

