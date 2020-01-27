advertisement

Former number 1 in the world, Garbine Muguruza, was in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open on Monday, underscoring her return to form since reviving her partnership with Conchita Martinez – who joked that it was Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston from tennis.

Unseed Muguruza, who had a number of results last season, defeated Ninth Kiki Bertens 6-3, 6-3, and has met 17th Angelique Kerber or 30th Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the last eight games.

Muguruza, a two-time Grand Slam winner, met her fellow countryman Martinez again at the end of November after she never had two victories after the French Open from May to June.

Muguruza, who won Wimbledon with Martinez in her corner in 2017, said she was happy to extend the arrangement with the great Spaniard.

“I think as an ex-player she understands me pretty quickly,” said Muguruza. “It’s not a guarantee, but I’m happy to have her on my team.”

47-year-old Martinez, who was Muguruza’s coaching advisor in 2017-2018, said it was inevitable that the two would work together again.

“It’s like couples, we all want Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston to come back together, don’t we?” Joked the 1994 Wimbledon champion.

“You can see on the court now … she is very, very aggressive, as (aggressive) as when she played her best tennis,” added Martinez.

Muguruza ranked 36th in 2019, the first time since 2014 that she ended the year outside the top 20.

But she said, “You know what? Who is really interested in the ranking? I don’t even know the rankings of those I play. I know who they are, I know what matches we had.

“But it doesn’t concern me so much. Of course, the higher you are, the more beautiful it is.

“But it is no longer so important to me.”

“Don’t bewitch”

Muguruza climbed Kilimanjaro in the off-season and resumed life in 2020 with the mountain air in her nose and Martinez in her camp.

She reached the semifinals in Shenzhen earlier this year before retiring from the quarter-finals in Hobart with a virus.

She was still under the weather at her opening game in Melbourne, but has now shaken off the illness and vigorously won the first set in 30 minutes against a shocked Bertens.

Muguruza tapped another big forehand to win the first match point in the second set.

Although there are good signs of the partnership so far, Martinez refused to rush to conclusions. “I don’t want to hex or say it. I’m sure it will be a tough time, it was a good time, ”she said.

“It’s great to enjoy the moment. It runs fine. Let’s just enjoy what we have right now. “

