Michael Jordan joined the Choir of Voices, which commemorates basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California with his daughter Gianna and seven others on Sunday.

“I am shocked by the tragic news of Kobes and Gianna’s death. Words cannot describe the pain I feel,” said the former Chicago Bulls player in a statement posted by his manager Estee Portnoy on Twitter.

“I loved Kobe – he was like a little brother to me. We talked a lot and I will miss these conversations very much. He was a strong competitor, one of the game’s greats, and a creative force, ”Jordan continued.

Jordan also expressed his condolences to his wife Yvette Prieto and praised the former Lakers player for his love for the family.

“Kobe was also a great father who loved his family very much – and was very proud of his daughter’s love for basketball. Yvette expresses my condolences to Vanessa, the Lakers organization and basketball fans around the world,” said he.

The seven other casualties that killed Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter in the accident included baseball coach John Altobelli from Orange Coast College, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa, and Christina Mauser, an assistant to the girls’ basketball coach at the Harbor Day School in Corona Del Mar, California. Three more victims have yet to be identified.

The helicopter drove to a basketball exercise at Bryants Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks, California at around 10 a.m. on Sunday when it landed in the hills west of the San Fernando Valley.

Statement from Michael Jordan: pic.twitter.com/oI7w6e7HLI

– Estee Portnoy (@esteep), January 26, 2020

