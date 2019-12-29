advertisement

Thomas Dziagwa had 11 of his 14 points in the first half as Oklahoma State won its state title for the first time in more than a month, blowing Southeast Louisiana 82-31 Sunday afternoon in Stillwater, Okla.

The Cowboys (9-3) had dropped their last two games at the Gallagher-Iba Arena while also falling to Minnesota in Tulsa in their last game. All those hurdles came during a four-game period when they were without sophomore guard Isaac Likaele, who had been out with an undisclosed illness.

Likeleele had nine points, three rebounds, four assists and a steal in 19 minutes, making 4 of 5 shots. Prior to his illness he was leading the Cowboys in scoring (13.7) and assists (5.0).

advertisement

Oklahoma State steadily built its lead throughout the first half, outscoring Southeast Louisiana 34-11 during the final 12:20 to take a 47-19 lead into the locker room. The Lions (3-9) only made consecutive baskets once, shooting 25.8 percent in the first half and 22.4 percent for the game, losing 19 of 20 3-point attempts.

The Lions got 14 points and 12 rebounds from sophomore striker Tyron Brewer, who had a career-high 30 in their previous game at Ole Miss.

Dziagwa, a senior guard, hit 4 of 7 from beyond the arc to improve his season-round efficiency to 42.9 percent. The rest of the Cowboys were 4 of 20 in the 3-point range as they shot 45 percent overall thanks to a 38-16 advantage in points in the paint.

Oklahoma State will face much tougher opponents when the year 2020 begins, opening the Big 12 on Saturday in the 2019 NCAA Texas Tech contestant and then hosting West Virginia – which beat No. 2 Ohio State on Sunday – on January 6th.

SE Louisiana fell to 0-9 this season against Division I opponents.

– Starting the media level

advertisement