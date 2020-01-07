advertisement

Lights off: Puerto Rican comedian captures moment after Toa Alto loses power

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck the territory of the US island of Puerto Rico on Tuesday, January 7, according to the US Geological Survey, and triggered electricity across the island, including in Toa Alto, a city about 100 km north of the island Epicenter of the quake. A video that Puerto Rican comedian Markito shared on Facebook shows the moment when his neighborhood in Toa Alto went out of power. “All of my neighbors are awake with no light and afraid of the earthquake,” wrote Markito. The video shows a flashlight that illuminates buildings in his neighborhood. Widespread damage to homes and businesses has been reported in Guanica and Guayanilla, where the Church of the Immaculate Conception in the center of the city was badly damaged by the quake. Jose Ortiz, an official from the Puerto Rico Electricity Agency, told El Nuevo Dia that power plants are being shut down for protection. The National Weather Service’s Tsunami Warning Center said there was no risk of tsunami. The US Geological Survey recorded two more 5.6-magnitude earthquakes on Tuesday. Credit: Markito on Storyful

