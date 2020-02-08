advertisement

Tampa Bay Lightning defender Ryan McDonagh is expected to be sidelined for at least “a few weeks” with a lower body injury, coach Jon Cooper said Saturday.

Cooper said the injury is not over for the season for McDonagh, who was injured while blocking a shot by Pittsburgh’s Evgeny Malkin during the second period of Lightning’s 4-2 victory on Thursday.

The defender also missed six games in January with concussion symptoms.

McDonagh recorded 12 points (one goal, 11 assists) and averaged 20:40 ice time in 48 games for the Lightning, who host the New York Islanders on Saturday.

The 30-year-old has accumulated 299 points (63 goals, 236 assists) and 272 penalty minutes in 660 career games with the New York Rangers and Lightning.

The Lightning recalled defenseman Cameron Gaunce from Siracuse of the American Hockey League on Friday.

Gaunce, 29, recorded four goals and 24 assists in 47 games this season with Crunch.

