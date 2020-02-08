advertisement

MGANGINGA – Four mountain gorillas from Volcanoes National Park in Rwanda were found dead inside Uganda’s Mgahinga National Park in southwestern Uganda, reports The observer.

Gorillas were reportedly killed by lightning on February 3. The deceased gorillas include three adult females and one infant.

The 17-member Hirwa family crossed Mgahinga National Park in Uganda on August 28, 2019, from Volcanoes National Park in Rwanda.

According to a statement by the Greater Virunga Transboundary Collaboration (GVTC), a cross-border organization coordinating the management of natural resources in the Virunga massif, the four mountain gorillas all belonged to the Hirwa family in Rwanda.

Following the discovery of the dead gorillas, the GVTC indicates in the press release that it led a team accompanied by the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) and Gorilla Doctors to assess the cause of death and identify the condition and health of other family members.

An autopsy was performed and samples were taken for detailed laboratory analysis. Based on the gross post-mortem lesions, field observations and history, the temporary cause of death for the four individuals is likely to be electrocution by lightning.

“Confirmation of the cause of death will be issued after a laboratory examination of the histopathology of the samples taken, which should take 2 to 3 weeks.

The group is one of many other mountain gorilla families found in the ecosystem of the Virunga massif, which includes three regional parks: the Volcanoes National Park in Rwanda, the Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Mgahinga Gorilla National Park in Uganda.

