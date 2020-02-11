advertisement

When people talk about smart LED lamps, they usually think of standard A19 lamps that are thirteen in a dozen. But what about all the BR30 spotlights in and around your house? Good deals for that size are much harder to find, but we have found a murderous sale on Amazon that you certainly don’t want to miss. A 4-pack Aoycocr BR30 dimmable smart LED lamps usually sell for $ 54, which equates to $ 13.50 per lamp. That’s a great price, but the coupon code 404SLS5Q and an extra coupon of 5% that you can cut will lower the price all the way to $ 32.39. That’s only $ 8.10 a piece!

Here are the highlights of the product page:

【App & voice control】: Aoycocr BR30 smart LED lights compatible with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant for voice control to dim, on / off / change the color of lights. With the free Smart Life app (also known as Tuya app) you can control the smart lamp remotely on your smartphone or tablet, no hub required. Connect your br30 home automation lamp to your existing smart devices, start your smart life.

【Unlimited possibilities】: With the BR30 dimmable LED lamps from Aoycocr you can choose from 16 million colors to instantly change the look and feel of your smart home or control your lights with your voice. You can also create scenes and routines for a party, get-together, game and time for the family, change colors or put your lights on a schedule, at home or on the road.

【Perfect lighting】: Aoycocr’s br30 LED floodlight has adjustable color temperatures from warm light 2700K to daylight 9000K, fits perfectly with any white color of halogen lamps, offers a welcoming, soft white light that creates a cozy atmosphere in bedrooms, living rooms and more dimming options ( 10% -100%) that suit every mood or device.

【Energy saving】: Aoycocr’s 9W BR30 floodlight replaced 80W halogen lamps saving up to $ 152.62 during lamp life versus incandescent lamp (based on approx. 3 hours a day, 11 cents / kWh) making it an economical alternative to incandescent lamps. With a lifespan of 25,000 hours, the smart br30 wifi lamp lasts more than 22 years (based on 3 hours of use per day). This BR30 9W smart lamp also immediately offers 720 lumens of light, without waiting time to warm up to full brightness.

【Easy installation】: with a standard E26 base, the br30 E26 LED lamps from Aoycocr are very easy to install: simply screw the smart lamp into the desired light location, download the Smart Life app (also known as Tuya app) and couple your lamp. No hub required. (2.4 GHz only). FCC listed.

Image source: Marko Poplasen / Shutterstock

