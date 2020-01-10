advertisement

Crews successfully lifted a vessel in Leland on Thursday.

They moved the Cheese Shanty to Fishtown and transferred it to its temporary home – a parking lot.

Last year Fishtown was threatened by high water levels. The can of historic cheese was flooding and the bottom had been dug.

Amanda Holmes, Executive Director of the Fishtown Preservation Society, said, “It is our responsibility, as a historic preservation organization, to ensure that this building is saved. And I’ve had a lot of people asking me “why don’t you do it again?” Well, there is a lot of history lived there. “

The Fishtown Preservation Society plans to rebuild the foundations on which the slum is located. The company says the building will be more than a foot higher at the end.

“The foundations are collapsing, even the quays need work. So it’s a huge project, ”said Holmes.

The Elmer team piloted the elevator. They say they are grateful to be part of a project that helps restore the historic view.

Kent Megill, crane and elevator manager for Team Elmer’s, says, “A lot of county and Elmer residents want to thank the preservation society for holding their heads up and having enough foresight that we have to do something. thing about these buildings and this area before it goes away and can’t be fixed. “

Cheese Shanty should return in two to three weeks.

In February, they plan to lift and repair the next building for the Fishtown Restoration Project.

