HANNOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Within a few hours, a vitality teacher in Luzerne County could receive enough donations to buy a piece of material. She uses it together with her students to teach them valuable lessons that they can carry with them after school.

Life-skills students at Hanover Area Junior-Senior High School have started a Sip2Success program in which they order drinks from teachers on Wednesday before payday and then fill in orders and deliver on payday.

“I like to give people their coffee and their iced tea and I like to push it and we give it to the people, and they feel so happy,” said eighth grade Darrian Quarterman.

The students are currently using a computer cart to make deliveries around the school. Teacher Kim Franks started an online campaign to buy a food cart and received enough money for it within hours

“The cart, that donation is huge, because that makes it much easier to use the computer cart that we use, so that makes it much easier for them to get around the school,” Franks said.

Franks started the Sip2Success program as a way for students to learn important skills that they can use outside the classroom.

“In class we are about money and grades and all the things they need, but when you put the student in a real situation, they actually use what they learn in the classroom,” Franks said.

“It helps us how we can find a job, how we can count money,” said student Ryan Gyle. “It’s a good job and it works and it’s great.”

Students say they plan to spare the tip that they earn every payday for bowling or to hold a pizza party.

