SAN DIEGO – On Saturday, Willie Mack and Kamaiu Johnson and the rest of the Advocates Pro Golf Association Tour will play on Torrey Pines’ north course.

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy & Co. will play on Torrey Pines South.

Some holes are only a few meters apart. This is tempting and maybe a little cruel considering that their worlds are worlds apart.

“The last sponsor I had was five years ago,” said Mack. “I’ve been fine lately, but if I cross the break-even point for the year, that’s good.”

Mack won the Lexus Cup, the APGA Tour Championship. “It was worth $ 30,000 and Willie won $ 15,000,” said Ken Bentley, a UC Irvine graduate and former Nestle manager who runs the tour. “We played for a total of $ 250,000 last year. I would really like to bring the Lexus Cup to 50. Willie won 42 for the season.

“But the PGA Tour has been working with us for seven years and now they’re increasing their engagement. And this thing is great. ”

This is a 27-hole tournament on Saturday, just like the one that APGA held in Carlsbad on Thursday. Mack won it with 8 under par.

APGA made a stopover at Skylinks in Long Beach last year, and Landon Lyons won it and $ 7,500. In August they come to Industry Hills.

But when do they come for the PGA tour?

It was believed that a phalanx of African Americans and other minority players would follow Tiger Woods on these golden fairways. These dreams are long gone.

The financial obstacles are immense. The funnel to this tour and even the Korn Ferry (formerly Web.com, formerly Nationwide, formerly Nike) tour is tight.

The test site for young people is the AJGA, but it lives in the suburbs. “You came to Michigan for a year and I got a special permit,” said Mack, a Flint native. “I got in and won. This is the last one that I was allowed to play. ”

Instead, Mack went to Bethune-Cookman and won 12 college tournaments. In 2011 he won the Michigan State Amateur against Joey Garber, who has played on the big tour since then. It was the 100th anniversary of this event and Mack was the first African American master.

Johnson from Tallahassee in the US state of Florida finished 10th on the APGA tour last year. He was a burned-out 19-year-old baseball player who turned to golf. He also dropped out of school and says his life could have been different anywhere, if not on a random day.

“I was outside of our apartment complex and I just went around swinging a stick,” said Johnson. “This woman, Jane Auger, saw me. She ran the Hilaman Golf Course. She asked me what I was doing and finally she said I would play there for $ 1 a day. It was huge for me. ”

Eventually Johnson found his way to New York and began playing caddies and participating in sectional tournaments where he was friends with Kerry Davis, then vice president of HBO Sports. Mack’s ability opened the doors to the Detroit Golf Club.

So golf is a meritocracy to the point that very good is not good enough.

Mack and Johnson literally spend every day playing golf. They either play one-day mini-tour events with entrance fees or they play someone for money and bet on themselves.

They live in golf-loving Orlando, but at some point they have to travel. Johnson has friends who work for Marriott. “The prices in the Friends and Family program are good, but you can’t use the points, which sucks,” he said with a laugh.

Mack found the Hilton at $ 45. Most weeks, four or five of the APGA people stay in the same room and, as Mack said, “highscore gets the crib.”

“You call people and say, ‘Can I stay with you in any way? Can you help with transportation? “Asked Johnson.

“Every day is a challenge. If I’m not better, it’s someone else. The easiest part is waking up. ”

How to break through They try the Korn Ferry School, another tough nut. Or you put everything on Monday. Mack shot in a qualifier for Korn Ferry 60 on Monday and entered the tournament. If he had gone high, he could have continued playing. If you’re in the top 25 on the Korn ferry, take the PGA tour. Otherwise, you may get a grain ferry exemption that is cute but still unlikely.

In all of this, Mack is stoic and relaxed. “You can play well and change your life at any time,” he said. “It only takes a week.”

Maybe one day he will learn which week.

APGA Tour member Willie Mack (left) and Kamaiu Johnson have teamed up to win the 2018 Florida Pro Golf Tour 2-Man Team Championship at Stoneybrook East Golf Club in Orlando. On Saturday they play a 27-hole APGA event at Torrey Pines in San Diego, just a few meters from PGA Tour stars Tiger Woods and Company. (Photo courtesy of APGA Tour via Facebook)

