Search and rescue teams in Cambodia have found more survivors of a collapse in the coastal province of Kep, in which at least five people were killed.

On Saturday morning, 18 people were rescued, injured but alive, and in the afternoon the crowds watched two more be pulled out and taken to ambulances more than 20 hours after the accident.

The National Police website reported that the Cambodian couple who owned the property and employed the construction workers were arrested by the provincial police on Saturday for questioning.

Prime Minister Hun Sen traveled to the coastal province of Kep on Friday to “lead the rescue team,” he said on his Facebook page.

He also visited the provincial hospital where the injured were treated. Several survivors in the hospital were reported to be in critical condition.

Hun Sen announced seven deaths and 18 injuries on Saturday morning. It was not clear how many workers were on site and still missing. The discrepancy in the death toll has not been explained.

Nguon Samet, deputy chief of police of Kep province, said Saturday morning that it was believed that some people were still trapped under the rubble, but he couldn’t tell how many. Relatives of some of the missing were gathered outside the site to pray, he said.

Nguon Samet had said the seven-story building collapsed on Friday when concrete was poured onto the top level. The Kep provincial authorities announced that a committee had been formed to officially investigate the cause of the accident.

The collapse of a building under construction in Sihanoukville, another coastal province, in June last year killed 28 construction workers and injured 26 others. This underscores concerns about the rapid development of the area and the lack of attention to security.

The coastal area was quickly expanded to cater to a booming tourism industry.

In December, a Buddhist temple under construction collapsed in Siem Reap, home of the famous Angkor temples in Cambodia. At least three people were killed and 13 injured, including two monks.

