SELINSGROVE, Pa. – February is the American heart month and we will soon see many red hearts everywhere.

Weis Markets has already started his American Heart Month promotion with a family from the Selinsgrove area.

If you shop at Weis Markets, you will see these photos in all stores. They have the Catlin family from the Selinsgrove area.

Ashley Catlin worked at Weis and died of a heart attack.

Catlin was described as sweet, generous and a good friend. She and her sister Amber Piermattei were inseparable.

“She was a great person. She was a light everywhere she went. She was just so positive and so bubbles,” Amber said.

On December 29, 2018, the life of the Catlin family changed forever when Ashley fell ill.

“She was seen in a local emergency care clinic in the morning and they diagnosed her with a viral breast infection. She went home and nine hours later lost her life to a massive heart attack,” Amber recalled.

Ashley was only 31 years old.

“Every second of every day it is clear that Ashley is missing in our lives,” Amber added.

“We left Friday for the weekend and we came back Monday and she was gone,” said spokesperson Weis Markets Dennis Curtin.

Ashley worked for 10 years in the Weis Markets marketing department.

Before she died, Ashley worked on a promotion between Weis Markets and the American Heart Association. Now, just over a year after her death, the same promotion is dedicated to Ashley.

The ‘Life is Why We Give’ campaign includes members of Ashley’s family.

February is the American heart month and Weis Markets will ask customers throughout the month to donate to the American Heart Association.

“Customers have the option to make a donation to the registry, $ 1, $ 3, $ 5 or $ 10,” said Curtin.

The photos can be found in nearly 200 Weis Markets stores.

“We really hope to do a good job, and one of the reasons we want to do a good job is because it is in memory of Ashley,” Curtin added.

“When they see her picture hanging everywhere in the shops, they see her face and realize that heart disease can happen. Her life has been stolen from a huge heart attack. Heart disease can happen to anyone, anytime, anywhere,” Amber said.

The “Life is Why We Give” campaign starts on Saturday and runs until 29 February in all Weis Markets stores.

