Perhaps you are sitting there at the age of 25, flipping through your cell phone in a real growl – you haven’t got the job you wanted, you can’t afford to go on vacation, your buddies all have theirs Shit together and you don’t …

Hey, at least it can only get better. Right? Wrong, because apparently they deteriorate many times over when you reach middle age – more precisely when you reach the age of 47. Excuse me.

David Blanchflower, a professor at Dartmouth College, was able to use comparisons in 132 countries to determine exactly when people felt most miserable. His results suggest that the mid-life crisis is more real than you might think.

From here it’s not just downhill, it’s getting better. According to the study, every country has a “happiness curve” that is U-shaped over its entire lifespan.

In other words, people’s happiness rises and falls over time and is the lowest in the developed world at 47.2 years. In countries that are still developing, this happens somewhat later at 48.2 years.

The economic study, published yesterday by the National Bureau of Economic Research, used data from 95 developing and 37 industrialized nations to determine the relationship between well-being and age.

Professor Blanchflower wrote in the study according to the New York Post:

The age of the accident is hilly. The course of the curve applies to countries in which the median wage is high and in which this is not the case and in which people tend to live longer and in which they do not live.

The parameters used for “misfortune” in the study were: feeling of despair, fear, loneliness, sadness, tension, depression; bad nerves; phobias; Panic; and be depressed.

Also included: restless sleep; lose confidence in yourself; Cannot overcome difficulties; to be under stress; feel a failure; feel exuberant; feel tense; and think of yourself as a worthless person.

Which, as you know, is pretty unfortunate for everyone.

Research is extremely relevant at a time when there is growing awareness of the importance of protecting mental health. The realization that society as a whole also affects well-being – particularly influenced by education, marital status and employment status.

Professor Blanchflower added that the rise of globalization and the financial crisis are partly responsible for the dreaded mid-life crisis.

