It is said that it takes three weeks to get used to it, and when I enter my fourth week without meat, I start to see the truth in it.

Everything has been a lot easier in the past few days. After foregoing fish, I’m much less confused about how to prepare a meal and more resigned to the reality of plant-based dinners.

Instead of clinging to the convenience of preparing a meal around fish, I now have no choice but to use beans, lentils, or vegetables as the basic ingredient.

In this column, I tried to follow vegetarian recipes like a sweet potato and butter bean stew, lentil-coconut soup, and black bean chili.

This weekend I made vegetarian Moussaka from the Happy Pear cookbook and it was a pleasure. The abundance of luscious herbal smells from the lentil filling made it hard to believe that it wasn’t beef.

It took me a couple of hours to prepare the moussaka and was happy to tip on a Saturday evening.

I resorted to a few buns of toast – hey, I’m human – but the resulting online comments that I was lazy and didn’t try hard enough were discouraging to read

What turned out to be the biggest challenge was the moments when I wasn’t prepared. There just isn’t always enough time – or ingredients – to create an original meal from one of the many cookbooks I’ve received.

Life is busy. Sometimes you have to grab a sandwich or have dinner on the table in 20 minutes. This can be difficult for a new vegetarian like me.

Parliamentary elections were scheduled last week and I work in a newsroom. It can be a messy place at the best of times, but a choice is like Christmas, Thanksgiving, and Ramadan in one. I hadn’t been prepared for it and found it very difficult to balance the demands of my time when I was concerned with what to do for lunch, when to go to the gym and how to submit my copy in time ,

That meant I resorted to a few buns of toast – because I’m human – but the resulting online comments that I was lazy and didn’t try hard enough were discouraging to read.

In addition to checking cowardly, faceless online comments, I also try to summarize very legitimate arguments from farmers who feel that I am only contributing to their suffering.

A farmer wrote to me that they were “already hammered on the right, left and in the middle” – although this column probably only contributed to this.

I spoke to Saoirse McHugh, a Mayo Greens candidate who thinks it will actually have a negative impact on small rural communities, but that there must be a way that doesn’t leave them behind.

“Although this has a negative impact on small rural communities, I think it is due to poor planning. Our farmers were given a wrong future so that meat processors and some huge farms could continue to make huge money.

“Farmers are concerned that the inevitable change in Irish agriculture will repeat the existing inequality and that only the largest farms will benefit. Climate protection can be great for our society, but it has to be designed that way, ”says McHugh.

Last week I promised to take better account of the origin of my meat substitute products and the possible environmental impact of eating mostly imported food.

Ironically, if we all gave up meat and replaced it with beans and legumes, the air output of our diets would increase dramatically

A quick google shows the various cans of beans and lentil packages on my shelves that are likely from India, Canada, South America and France. Nevertheless, I am dependent on these legumes, grains and beans. I don’t know how a vegetarian could otherwise do if he still has enough protein and variety in his diet.

It’s hard not to see the irony here. If we all gave up meat and replaced it with beans and legumes like me, the air output of our diets would increase dramatically.

I didn’t go without meat because I was ethical about killing cattle. I also didn’t give it up to save the planet. I did it because I was asked and because I was curious whether I could feel better or believe some of the reasons mentioned above.

None of these things have happened so far – and the further I appear in them, the less likely they appear.

However, I have opened myself to meals that I have never tried before and ingredients that I would never have known what to do with.

That can only be positive.

Niamh Towey writes a weekly column about cutting meat out of her diet – initially by sticking to a pescatarian diet (i.e., a vegetarian diet other than fish).

