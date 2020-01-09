advertisement

If there is a common response to the Australian bushfires that have decimated vast swathes of land and destroyed entire communities, it is complete and utter helplessness.

How do you deal with such absolute devastation? The sheer size of the fires that have been burning since September but have intensified in recent weeks confuses the mind. By now, you’ve probably heard the key points: at least 25 people have been killed, including three volunteer firefighters and 2,000 houses destroyed. More than 6.3 million hectares of bush, forest and parks have been burned, more than half a billion animals have been killed and countless species are threatened with extinction.

This feeling of powerlessness is even more pronounced in Whistler. For years Aussies have occupied the lift lines, the restaurants and bars and added an integral part to the social structure of “Whistralia”, as it is affectionately called.

As the fires continue to rage Pique Meet with several locals who were directly or indirectly affected to expose a human face to such an immense and incomprehensible tragedy.

“Life as we know it is over”

According to Laura Brown, she is not a real newshound.

When the 32-year-old hotel employee and event producer first heard of the fires in her home country, she tried to deal with the extent of the destruction.

“I just couldn’t believe I didn’t even understand what was going on in my own country,” she said. “I just felt devastated and had to come and help.”

With a family illness, Brown had already planned to return home. However, as the fires spread, she postponed travel dates and decided to split her time between her family in Ballarat and Melbourne Pique she reached a hotel, the smell of smoke permeating the building.

Since Brown landed on Christmas Day 2, he’s been addressing companies to collect much-needed supplies and vouchers, which they then distribute to crowded evacuation centers. She was moved by the perseverance and sense of community that she saw among Australians in their deepest moments.

“Aussies have this Aussie Battler mentality, so we have always been able to be there for each other, but at the moment it is more the community that really holds together,” she said. “Nobody has the mentality that I lost it and you lost it. It’s just how we can get together and be there for each other.”

In one of the evacuation centers, Brown saw a little girl crying who was too young to understand the situation that was going on around her. She watched a “complete stranger” approach the girl’s mother and asked if he could comfort her daughter with a piece of candy.

“This guy just picked up that little girl with the lollipop and put her on his lap. It was just the most wonderful moment I’ve ever seen,” recalled Brown. “They are memories that will never leave my head.”

A long-time Whistler native, Ellie Graf hails from New South Wales, an area hit hard by the fires. Graf reached Facebook in a hospital in Bermagui after an operation that had nothing to do with the fires and wavered between heartache and anger. Her family, consisting of her parents, her sister, the 97-year-old grandmother, two aunts, her partner and two children aged one and eight, initially stayed behind before being evacuated on New Year’s Eve.

“This morning, communities along the coast burned to the ground. Most communities were evacuated to the beach and surf clubs. All energy and telecommunications were lost and lost,” she wrote.

Like many Australians, Graf remains frustrated with the government’s response to the national emergency.

“The government’s response has been sluggish. They were warned earlier this month, and instead of drawing up a plan, they cut funds for the (rural fire department) and left on various international holidays,” she said. “They’re pulling out all the stops to save face, but people are angry.”

Given these significant losses, Graf does not know what the future holds for them and their families, as they are unsure of when to return home.

“Our family decided that it is no longer safe to live the way we lived, and we decided to do something different in the future. This concept is evolving, but life as we knew it is over, “she said.

“It doesn’t feel real”

Like countless Aussies before her, Caprice Desira saved her money after high school to start the adventure of her young life that she arrived in Whistler just two months ago. Since the forest fires broke out, she can’t stop spending most of her life on the mountain and enjoying life in general like any other 19-year-old would do while Australia burns half a world.

“It doesn’t feel real,” she said. “I feel bad because I sometimes forget it during the day while I have a good time. Then I come home and everything will meet and I feel terrible because I forgot it while people lost their lives and lose their homes and suffer. ”

Desira still remembers elementary school learning about the deadly bushfire on Black Saturday that hit the state of Victoria in 2009 and claimed the lives of 173 people. Back then, the impact was abstract, far away.

“Before it looked like we were sitting in classrooms, we were told about all those terrible things that happened. It doesn’t happen to you, you know what I mean?” She said. “You think, ‘Oh no, that’s terrible,’ and you may cry, but it will never happen again. Then, 10 years later, it will.”

It’s the same helplessness that hit 26-year-old whistlerite Jess Evans, who is originally from Melbourne. Her family spent years in the small, southeastern coastal town of Mallacoota, just like her parents did for Christmas. They were evacuated on New Year’s Eve.

“We definitely had bushfire warnings there before, but we never really had to act,” said Evans.

“I definitely feel guilty and sometimes I feel like I should be there. I felt worst when my parents were in limbo. Are we going? Let’s stay? I thought what if something happened? I am not even at home to coordinate. ” Things for them or anything. That was the worst part of it. “

Of course, it’s not just Australian ex-pats who are frustrated because they can’t help. Thirty-three-year-old Pemberton forest fire hunter Kyler Gaulin worked twice with Australian commanders when the country dispatched crews to help combat blazes in BC. in 2015 and 2017.

Gaulin watches the surreal images of destruction and is desperate to help him. He even went so far as to ask Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to add something to the approximately 70 Canadian firefighters who were sent over to fight the flames.

“It’s a war zone over there, man,” he said. “I don’t know if they’re not getting funding or what’s going on, but it’s 100 percent frustrating. I just wish I could do more. Even if they took me there, I would volunteer.” “

In his eleventh year as a firefighter, Gaulin saw firsthand how the average fire season in B.C. has become “longer and hotter”, which he attributes to both the effects of climate change and the widespread, clear logging.

In Australia, debates have been held on the cause of the fires, arguing that climate change, as a sunburnt country that has previously experienced hotter and drier weather, cannot be the main culprit. While Australia is no stranger to bushfires, which can have countless positive impacts on a forest ecosystem, it is the scale of these recent fires – more than three times the size of last year’s wildfires in California and more than ten times Fort McMurray in Alta , brand of 2016 – this is extremely alarming.

“Man-made climate change is a threat multiplier. It takes (and reinforces) existing risks that are unimaginable to all living things on this planet, including us,” wrote Katharine Hayhoe, director of the Climate Science Center at Texas Tech, on Twitter this week in an attempt to correct some of the misinformation.

Graf, who said that she had had to deal with increasing climate threats last year, had a message for whistlerites who saw the effects of forest fires in their own back yard.

“Because I’m in the hospital, so many nurses here have said to me, ‘I bet you can’t wait to go back to Canada!’ Unfortunately, I had to tell them that my two citizenship countries are now smoky in the summer. I feel like I can’t escape, “she wrote.

“For those in Whistler who think this won’t catch up with me, I only thought it six weeks ago. Now I’m living these terrible predictions and it’s like we’re at war. The scale of this disaster is unimaginable. “

How can you help

Whistlerites have responded to the Australian forest fires in effect. Below is a list of the planned local fundraisers and Australian organizations in need of support. If we missed others, please send an email to bbarrett@piquenewsmagazine.com. These will be added to the online version of this article.

• Garfinkels is organizing a “Bangers for Bush Fires” fundraising event on January 9 at 9:00 p.m. until 2 a.m., with all income and $ 1 from every shot of Burt Reynolds that was donated. There will also be a raffle.

• TNT Tattoo + Barber donates revenue from each tattoo and tips from every haircut to Australian fire services on January 10th.

• The GLC is organizing a fundraiser for “Whistler Helps Australia” on January 12th from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. that will offer music from The Soul Mechanics and a silent auction. The GLC has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for the victims of the fire and an animal welfare organization (which has yet to be confirmed). The campaign can be found at gofundme.com/f/whistler-helps-australia.

• On January 14th, at 9:30 p.m., Moe Joe’s is organizing a fundraiser for “Help Australia”, the donations to the fire brigade in rural areas.

• The Westin hosts the Sunday Cinema on January 19 with a family meeting at 4:00 p.m. and an adult session at 7:30 p.m. with prizes and entertainment.

• The Cinnamon Bear Bar hosts a fundraiser for the New South Wales Fire Rescue Service on January 20th. The event includes entertainment, an Australian sizzle, and prizes.

• Tapley’s hosts the “Triple J’s Hottest 100 Fundraiser Party” on January 24th.

• Laura Brown is organizing a Australia Day fundraiser at GLC or Dusty’s on January 26 that includes raffle prizes and a silent auction.

• Whistler-based professional mountain biker Yoann Barelli has launched a GoFundMe program in which the funds collected are shared among various organizations in Australia. Further information at.gofundme.com/f/australia-wildfire-fundraiser.

• Cabin Fever Gifts collects donations to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service.

• Purebread sells ANZAC cookies. All earnings are donated.

Kong Law offers up to $ 300 off legal services to anyone who can demonstrate that they donated to an established Australian charity or fire service.

To donate directly to Australian organizations

the floor

• Australia’s Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund: redcross.org.au/campaigns/disaster-relief-and-recovery-donate#donate.The Victorian Bushfire Appeal that sends money to those directly affected by the fires : .communityenterprisefoundation.com .au / make-a-donation / bushfire-disaster-appeal.

• The St. Vincent de Paul Society, which provides people with food, clothing and emotional support during the reconstruction on site: donate.vinnies.org.au/appeals-nsw/vinnies-nsw-bushfire-appeal-nsw.

• The Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal, which supports the affected communities in the long term: frrr.org.au.

• The Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service is Australia’s largest wildlife resue organization: wires.org.au/blog/emergency-donations-to-help-wildlife.

• The Koala Hospital Port Macquarie: koalahospital.org.au/shop/donation.

• The Australian Zoo Wildlife Hospital, which takes in animals that have been displaced by the fires: azwh.blackbaud-sites.com.

