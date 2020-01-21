advertisement

Right now we’re in a really bizarre situation when it comes to Ray Donovan’s season 8. Think about it like that – there is no confirmation at the moment when it comes to more new episodes, and it’s frankly weird for a premium cable show that is so late in production.

Why didn’t Showtime order a new season? You have to try to measure performance and sums at a certain level, which may be why Liev Schreiber does some of what he is. In a new post on Instagram (see below) you can see how the actor is doing what he can to encourage fans to give the cast and crew another season. He makes it clear that the decision is in their hands and that he definitely doesn’t seem to be ready to end the journey.

However, let’s make one thing clear: if Ray Donovan has an eighth season, there is a good chance it will be the last. Aside from Shameless, which ends with a groundbreaking season 11 later this year, the network doesn’t tend to keep many of its objects beyond season 8. popular shows that have ever been seen on Showtime and all ended or ended with season 8. In another season, it seems as if Ray Donovan needed everything to consolidate his legacy and complete all long-standing stories.

advertisement

Ultimately, we are certain that we will soon have more news about the future of the series in one way or another.

Similar news – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Ray Donovan

Would you like to see Ray Donovan’s eighth season renewal on Showtime?

Make sure you share this in the comments now and stay in case you want a different insight. (Photo: Showtime.)

advertisement