The traditional passing of the last session was postponed today by lawmakers, but the opening of the spring session continued, despite demonstrators blocking the entrances to the building.

Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin arrived at the legislature around 12:30 p.m. and gave the speech to the throne shortly after 2 p.m.

All ceremonial exterior aspects of the throne speech, including the rolling out of the red carpet, were canceled when a group of indigenous youths who had blocked the entrance to the Parliament building for more than five days held another rally in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs their opposition to the Coastal GasLink pipeline project in northern British Columbia

The group blocked all entrances and sang “People About Profit” hours before the Vice Governor was expected to open a new session of the Legislative Assembly.

Saul Brown, a supporter of Wet’suwet’en, told the crowd that the demonstrators were ready to be arrested.

“This is a day of reckoning” with Canada’s history of colonialism, he said. “We have to hold our elected officials accountable … let’s do better as a nation.”

Prime Minister John Horgan canceled planned media availability in the afternoon to discuss the throne speech, but Minister for Public Security Mike Farnworth said that work in the legislature will continue despite the protests.

“They are trying to make their point of view clear, and part of it is obviously disrupting the process … but I can tell you that we will continue the day’s work,” said Farnworth.

“It is not the first time that a protest has taken place and I know it will not be the last time.”

The NDP had a regular caucus meeting, but the traditional, unanimous stipulation of the previous session, in which the vice governor nodded, was canceled.

According to Farnworth, some employees were unable to enter the building. However, the majority of the two caucuses were inside.

“It is certainly our intention to read the speech at the meeting,” he said.

Protesters scolded “shame” when they parted to allow MLAs to enter the building. MLAs declined to comment while waiting for the security forces to give them permission to enter the building.

Minister of Agriculture, MLA Lana Popham, was turned away after trying to enter the building because the demonstrators refused to move. The demonstrators also denied access to a reporter who was trying to get inside.

Jennifer Rice, North Coast, Janet Routledge and Burnaby North, BC’s NDP-MLAs, were also rejected by protesters at the side doors.

Protesters were also at the Helijet terminal this morning when MLAs arrived but, according to the Victoria police, did not block the entrances and exits.

The 670-kilometer Coastal GasLink pipeline from Dawson Creek to Kitimat has been approved by the federal and provincial governments, as well as all 20 indigenous communities chosen along the route, including the Wet’suwet’en.

Today’s protesters oppose this, saying the hereditary bosses who oppose it must be heard and are also protesting the enforcement of an injunction on a road that leads to the site.

Protests are from a blockade at B.C. escalated. Ferries to a blockade on the bridges on Bay Street (Point Ellice) and Johnson Street on Monday afternoon last month.

The organizers say they want to show the government that they have the power to close the country. “It will be far more expensive for you to implement this project than to withdraw Coastal GasLink’s permits,” said Kolin Sutherland-Wilson to Prime Minister John Horgan.

On Monday evening, hundreds of demonstrators blocked both Johnson Street Bridge and Bay Street Bridge from traffic and blocked major routes to downtown Victoria.

Similar nationwide demonstrations target bridges, ports, banks, and busy intersections.

According to Sutherland-Wilson, demonstrators are demanding the immediate removal of RCMP officials and Coastal GasLink personnel from the Wet’suwet’en area in northern BC. The next step is a fair national consultation between the government and hereditary chiefs, he said.

“It won’t be easy. Discussions will take some time to address past injustices,” said Sutherland-Wilson.

The RCMP began last week with the enforcement of an injunction against demonstrators who were camping near a pipeline construction site in Houston. According to Mounties, 14 people have been arrested and are expected to be in B.C. Supreme Court on Monday.

On Thursday, a group gathered 20 to 30 indigenous young people at the entrance of B.C. At noon the legislative period has stopped, while a small cluster of tents with sleeping bags, sleeping mats, warm clothes and food has grown at the foot of the stairs.

Supporters gathered at the legislature for rallies on Friday, Saturday and Monday and marched through the streets of the city center, occupied a bank on Friday and the intersection of Fort and Douglas streets on Saturday.

After the intersection was occupied, hundreds sat on Johnson Street Bridge for four hours, blocking traffic in both directions.

On Monday, the demonstrators closed Highway 19 near the Comox Valley Parkway and said they would not go anywhere until the RCMP left Wet’suwet’en.

“What we are asking is that Prime Minister John Horgan requests the RCMP to withdraw immediately and leave the country they are entering, and that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau enters into a national battle with hereditary chiefs who have done so in Wet’suwet ‘jurisdiction en area, “said Deraek Menard, speaking for the group.

On the mainland, protesters on Friday started disrupting ports in Vancouver and the nearby Delta. The ports received court orders and arrests were made on Monday morning.

The demonstrators regrouped and obstructed an important railway line that flows into the port.

regan-elliott@timescolonist.com

– With files from Cindy E. Harnett and The Canadian Press

