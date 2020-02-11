advertisement

Supermarket giant Lidl has submitted a planning request to open a new store in Raynesway.

The planning proposal comes months after the chain purchased land near Bellmore Way in Alvaston.

It was after the initial plans for the construction of two apartment blocks failed to materialize.

If the new store gets the green light, it will create about 40 new jobs.

The plans, which have been submitted to Derby City Council, show that the new store will be located across from the Blue Jay Pub and McDonald’s.

New pedestrian access would be provided from Bellmore Way, at the north end of the site.

The car park will offer 127 spaces, including six with reduced mobility, nine parent-child spaces and two charging stations for electric vehicles.

Two years ago, Dutch company Blom International sparked controversy with plans to build two buildings, one eight-story and one three-story on the ground.

Many residents then complained about the proposed height of the project, but Derby city council still gave it the green light.

However, no construction work has started. At the time, it was unclear why Blom International had withdrawn from the site.

In September, Derbyshire Live reported how the land was sold by Derby-based Salloway Property Consultants, on behalf of a private pension fund, to the supermarket chain Lidl for a seven-figure amount.

A planning and retail statement by the Leeds Indigo firm on behalf of Lidl was also submitted as part of the request.

It reads as follows: “A building permit is requested for the construction of a new Lidl food store with associated access, landscaping and parking.

“The proposal represents an investment of several million pounds in Alvaston which will create new employment opportunities for the local population.

He adds that his opening hours will be 8 am to 10 pm Monday to Saturday and for six hours between 10 am and 5 pm on Sundays.

.

