A large supermarket has silenced claims that its croissants “are not vegetarian” after spreading a false message on social media.

Twitter users expressed surprise after a WhatsApp message claimed that Lidl croissants contain lard, which means it is not suitable for vegetarians.

The first reports caused an uproar on social networks, some saying that “the world is ruined”.

A Twitter user said: “@LidlGB, someone sent me croissants to Lidl containing lard instead of butter. And the ingredients say” not suitable for vegetarians “. What is the truth?”

Another wrote: “@LidlGB is it true, someone sent me a foreword regarding Lidl croissants containing lard (pork fat) instead of butter”.

Despite the false allegations, the official Lidl Twitter page had to work overtime to let people know that the message was completely false.

A Lidl representative on Twitter said: “Hello, I can confirm that Lidl All Butter croissants do not contain lard and are suitable for vegetarians!”

Ingredients include wheat flour, milk butter, water, yeast, sugar, whole milk powder, liquid egg (barn eggs), wheat gluten, salt , an emulsifier (plant-based fatty acids) and wheat starch.

Lidl

(Image: Getty Images)

The same rumor spread in 2018, where many Muslims were outraged after claiming the croissants were not haram. A Lidl spokesperson told BuzzFeed that the claims in the video “are largely incorrect and misleading”.

LeicestershireLive asked Lidl for a comment.

