advertisement

MOSKOW – Talks aimed at agreeing to an unconditional, open ended ceasefire in Libya failed to reach a breakthrough Monday despite making good progress, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters.

Lavrov said some parties to the conflict had signed the ceasefire agreement, but that Khalifa Haftar, commander of the eastern faction of the Libyan National Army (LNA) who has been trying to occupy the capital Tripoli, had asked for more time to consider the matter.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Haftar had asked him to consider the deal by Tuesday morning.

advertisement

Libyan warring leaders held indirect talks on peace in Moscow on Monday with Russia and Turkey urging rivals to sign a binding ceasefire to end a nine-month war and pave the way for a solution that would stabilize the country. North African. (Reporting by Polina Ivanova Editing by Andrew Osborn)

advertisement