BERLIN – Countries interested in the long civil war in Libya agreed on Sunday to respect a severely violated arms embargo, to keep the belligerents out of military support and to urge them to a full ceasefire.

The agreement came about after about four hours of discussions in the Berlin law firm. German Chancellor Anglea Merkel hosted heads of state and government from eleven countries involved in the conflict. Libya’s two biggest rivals were also in the German capital, but not at the main conference table.

The organizers knew that “we had to be able to get all the parties involved in the Libya conflict in one voice. Then the parties in Libya will also understand that there is only one non-military way to a solution. Said Merkel. “We achieved this result here.”

In attendance were among others the Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the French President Emmanuel Macron, the Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The participants agreed that “we want to respect the arms embargo and that the arms embargo is under more control than in the past,” she said. She added that the results of the conference should be approved by the United States Security Council.

Libya’s two main rival leaders, Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj and General Khalifa Hifter, said the two men had appointed members of a military committee to represent them in talks about a more permanent ceasefire, Merkel.

The Secretary General of the United States, Guterres, said the committee would be convened “in the coming days in Geneva.”

Merkel said the participants in the summit agreed that they would no longer support the belligerents in Libya prior to the committee meeting and would “cease operations as long as the ceasefire was ongoing.”

Guterres said the Berlin conference had managed to ward off “the risk of a real regional escalation.”

“This risk has been averted in Berlin – provided, of course, that it is possible to maintain the ceasefire and then enter into an armistice,” he said.

Guterres underlined the urgency of this next move, saying that all participants had committed “to put pressure on the parties to achieve a full ceasefire.”

“We cannot monitor anything that does not exist,” said Guterres. “We have an armistice.”

Merkel added that participants would continue to hold regular meetings to ensure that the process would continue “so that the people of Libya could have their right to a peaceful life.”

Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said: “We know that today’s signatures are not enough.”

He said countries that were not invited on Sunday will be given the opportunity to attend future meetings of the four committees that deal with various aspects of the crisis, including military and economic issues.

“We know that the work has only just started,” Maas praised the “spirit of cooperation” in Berlin.

Libya has been in chaos since the overthrow and murder of its long-time dictator, Moammar Gaddafi. It is now divided into rival administrations, each supported by different nations: the United States-recognized government based in Tripoli, headed by Sarraj, and a government in the east of the country supported by Hifter’s forces.

Hifter’s forces have been on the offensive since April and besiege Tripoli to conquer the capital. Hifter’s forces are supported by Egypt, Russia and the United Arab Emirates, while the Tripoli government has turned to Turkey for troops and weapons.

The Libyan National Oil Corporation announced on Sunday that guards under Hifter’s command had shut down two major oil fields in the country’s southwestern desert after all eastern export terminals had previously been closed. Only offshore fields and a smaller plant are still in operation, the company said.

By Frank Jordans and Geir Moulson

