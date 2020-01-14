advertisement

The conference game is in full swing and the NCAA basketball year continues to be chaotic. But a few medium-sized teams and stars stood out in chaos this week.

Best performance, team – Liberty

I’ve written about Liberty in this column a couple of times this season, but this is her first appearance as Team of the Week. The Flames haven’t had any major issues or issues with their strongest competitor this week, but they continued to chug and produce one of their most impressive (and depressing) scoring lines of the season.

With Ritchie McKay, Cavalier’s deputy head coach, as head coach, the Flames continue to move fully towards Virginia. Liberty won two ASUN games this week, the first being a 63:52 home win over North Alabama.

But the second win showed their Virginia Lite approach. The flames suppressed Jacksonville and kept them at a season low of 37 points in a 17-point home win. It was the fourth time this season that they had an opponent below 40 points, three of which were against DI opponents. You held nine teams under 50, seven of which were DI.

The Flames have the nation’s second best goal defense (51.1 points per game) – surprise – Virginia (48.7 ppg). This type of defense can be the recipe for a surprise when Liberty manages the NCAA tournament, which would be a real shock at the time if they didn’t.

Liberty is 18-1 in the season, with a win at Vanderbilt and her only loss at LSU. You are at 22 in the latest NET ranking. A neutral court win over Akron gives them a Q1 win, but most of their wins were Q3 and Q4. But they dominate these teams for the most part thoroughly.

If the Flames can win, a huge success, but are preferred in any game that is still on the schedule, they are an interesting test case for the committee, especially if they slip in the ASUN tournament. Even if this is unlikely, the same defense that can cause a major disruption can also lead to its own disruption. When a team has a hot start and shoots out the traffic lights to build a big lead, it’s difficult to make a comeback at the deliberate pace of the flames.

