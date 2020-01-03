advertisement

OTTAWA – Federal Liberals have been told to avoid creating a national school-size food program of an appropriate size to replace the patchwork of efforts to feed starving children that exist now.

The Liberals have pledged in their 2019 budget to work towards creating such a program and have reached out to provinces, territories and key stakeholders in recent months.

Groups that the Liberals are relying on for advice say questions include how fast the program starts, how big it is at the start, what kids will qualify and what foods they will receive.

Joanne Bays, co-founder of Farm in Cafeteria Canada, says federal officials have been told to provide provinces, territories and even schools themselves with the breadth needed to deliver programs that meet local needs.

There are thousands of nutrition programs for the nearly five million children enrolled in public and elementary schools, programs often run by community groups with financial support from governments and charities.

Debbie Field, co-ordinator of the Health School Nutrition Coalition, says she is not worried about the policy of a minority Parliament that gets in the way of funding and establishing a national program because of cross-party support for the idea at the federal and state levels. provincial.

This report from the Canadian Press was first published on January 3, 2020.

