Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose Liberals were sitting by a majority in a minority Parliament three months ago, has not yet held a full national group meeting to discuss the final outcome of the federal election, and some Gray MPs say they wonder if the leadership is trying to avoid it.

The Liberals, who won 157 seats on October 21, 2019, lost 27 seats, more than a million votes from the previous Parliament, and landed in a minority. The Liberals also went from increasing their overall percentage of votes in the 2015 election by 20.56 percentage points to lowering that number to -6.37 percentage points in the 2019 election. They went from increasing their seats by 150 in 2015, in the loss of 27 seats in 2019.

In interviews last week with The Hill Times, two Liberal MPs, who spoke on condition of anonymity to be honest, said they had not yet done any analysis of the party’s poor performance in the national group. They said that so far it seems that the leadership is concerned about facing criticism and does not want to deal with uncomfortable questions about the disappointing election result. They added that the strategy seems likely to delay this discussion for as long as possible, so that any frustration or anger that MPs have will diminish as other national and international events over time will attract. the attention of group members.

Also, Liberal MPs said the Liberal leadership never asked for any information from them in the Throne Speech, nor has it been discussed so far on strategies for the minority parliament. The house is scheduled to return on January 27th.

“(The strategy seems to be this) the anger that is out there, is going to disperse with time and more and more current things are going to get attention,” said a Liberal MP who spoke on a no-attribution basis after group discussions key. confidential and all meetings are held behind closed doors.

A second MP agreed.

“This is something that no one in the administration wants to talk about,” said the Liberal MP, who also spoke to The Hill Times.

The Liberals hold 157 seats in the House and need at least 13 more seats – 170 in total – to win a majority. The Conservatives won the popular vote but came in second with 121 seats, while the Bloc won 32, NDP 24, green three and an independent MP was elected.

In 2015, the Liberals won a 184-seat majority government. The Conservatives won 99 seats, NDP 44, Block 10 and the Green Party only one seat.

In the last election, the Federal Liberals hoped to win in Mr. Trudeau’s province (Papineau, Que.) In Quebec’s home province. The old Liberals had hoped that any of their seats would be lost elsewhere, the party would make the difference in Quebec, and look at the NDP-held seats. Instead, the Québécois Block surprised many when it gained traction during the campaign and more than tripled its number of seats from 10 to 32.

In the four years of a majority government, the Liberals suffered a host of self-inflicted wounds, including the controversy of Trudeau’s ethics and his old team, the controversy of traveling to India involved in gaffe, but among others, but the one who hurt the Liberal Party and the biggest leader was the SNC-Lavalin scandal. Because of this scandal, Prime Minister Trudeau lost the two star cabinet ministers – Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott – who he also later expelled from the group. Ms. Wilson-Raybould was re-elected independent on October 21, 2019, but Ms. Philpott, who also ran as an independent, lost to rookie Helena Jaczek (Markham-Stouffville, Ont.). Also as a result of this controversy, Gerald Butts, the PMO’s chief secretary and a close friend of the prime minister, resigned along with the country’s top bureaucrat, PCO clerk Michael Wernick. Last summer, most public opinion polls indicated that if elections were held, the Conservatives would have won a majority. By the time the writing went down, the Liberals, however, had largely recovered and were making up for lost land.

But the Liberals suffered another blow during the election campaign when Time magazine reported that Mr Trudeau wore brown makeup more than 20 years ago at an “Arabian Nights” – gala dinners when he was 29 and a teacher at West Point Gray Academy. , a private school in Vancouver. Then it also turned out that the prime minister had donated black on at least two other occasions when he was younger. When this story appeared, Mr Trudeau apologized profusely, mastered his mistakes, and took full responsibility for his actions. But the scandal undermined Mr Trudeau’s credibility nationally and internationally, and that left him shocked.

The top Liberal campaign team was criticized by candidates, Hill staff and volunteers for not being prepared for the campaign, for appointing a late-game campaign director, for too long to nominate candidates and for underestimating their opponents. party.

Following the Oct. 21 election, the Liberals held an “informal meeting” on Nov. 7 in Hill Street for MPs who lost the election, newly elected MPs and incumbents who were re-elected in Ottawa. This was an opportunity for group members of the group, according to the group’s leadership, to say goodbye to the lost MPs and to welcome and meet the newly elected MPs. The meeting did not discuss why the Liberals lost ground to opposition parties and there was no invitation for MPs to make their contribution to the Throne Speech, or discuss the strategy of liberal groups for the Parliament of minorities.

When Parliament briefly returned on December 5, the Liberals also held a national group meeting, which they voted for in the Michael Chong Reform Act and elected their new chairman of the group. There has been no talk of elections or any other politics or political issues yet.

By comparison, the Conservatives had their first seven-hour marathon meeting with the long-running group, on November 6, at which lawmakers and senators grilled their leader Andrew Scheer (Regina-Qu’Appelle, Sask.). For failing to disclose the Liberals. Scheer’s conservatives won 22 seats more than 2015 and outperformed the Liberals in the popular vote, but still most conservative parliamentarians were disappointed with Mr Scheer’s performance. These prominent parliamentarians and conservatives believed that the last election was a golden opportunity for their party to defeat the Liberals, but the leader and his campaign team destroyed the opportunity. Even after the group meeting, the leader continued to face criticism for failing to carry out an effective campaign and, ultimately, he announced his decision to come down to a special group meeting. Mr Scheer has since announced his resignation, though he is staying until the party elects a new leader on June 27 in Toronto.

The Liberals are now holding a national meeting for the January 22-24 winter groups in Hill Hill, ahead of the January 27 parliamentary session. But lawmakers said they still did not know if there would be any in-depth analysis of the party’s electoral performance. Mr Scarpaleggia did not respond to an interview request from The Hill Times. But other MPs said they had not taken the agenda and were not sure if the party’s work would be discussed.

Two-year Liberal MP Ken Hardie (Fleetwood-Port Kells, B.C.) said the next group meeting will be significant as it comes ahead of the first full session of Parliament since the election. The last session of Parliament in December was only seven days. Excluding the short time the House sat in December, it really hasn’t been sitting for any seven months since it was added in June. Mr Hardie said the group would discuss the parliamentary strategy going forward in this minority Parliament. Mr Hardie declined to say if the group group had any electoral analysis during the group’s last meeting, saying all group procedures were confidential. But he said it’s always a good idea to learn from past experience and see what worked and what didn’t work in a campaign.

“Let’s put it this way: if we need to do it, then we should,” Mr. Hardie in a phone interview with The Hill Times.

“If some (of the MPs) are still feeling, you know they have something to offer by way of advice, especially again going forward, you know, some learning from recent experience and, yes, with any You can’t help but do it, right? When you look at how things have gone, and if there is a gap between what we are doing and what should be effective, then we definitely need to discuss this, “said Mr. Hardie.

Liberal MP Rookie Han Dong (Don Valley North, Ont.) Said all Liberal MPs should keep their post-mortem at the riding level to see what worked and what didn’t in the election campaign. Also, he said, given that they are in a minority Parliament, MPs should start their readiness for elections now. As for an analysis of the party’s national election performance, he said, it is up to the leadership to make that call.

The Quebec Liberal Group is holding its retreat at Château Montebello on January 25, and a Liberal source told The Hill Times that the party’s performance in Quebec will be one of the items on the agenda. In Quebec’s 78 federal province, the Liberals represent 35 seats, the Conservatives 10, the Québécois Block 32, and the NDP one.

