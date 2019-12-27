advertisement

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heads into 2020, promising to set a path toward the most ambitious greenhouse gas target: reaching a point within 30 years where Canada is not adding emissions that will stay in the atmosphere.

But one of the first things his government has to decide on in the new year is whether to give the cabinet approval for a major new oil project, which environmentalists say is absolutely incompatible with achieving it. the “net-zero” target.

Environmental groups say the decision will send a signal of how serious Trudeau is about Canada’s plans to cut emissions and do its part to slow global warming.

If his government rejects the project, Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney has warned, it will send a signal that Canada’s oil and gas sector has no future.

Rock, meet the tough political place.

In an interview for The Press Press, Trudeau said he “was not in the clear that we should go ahead to the fight against climate change and be really thinking about how we are moving forward.”

Moments ago, in the same interview, he admitted that he is not ruling out the approval of the Teck Frontier mine north of Fort McMurray, Alta.

“We have an ongoing process and I will not speculate on those results,” he said.

A joint federal-provincial review panel gave conditional approval to the $ 20.6 billion Border mine in July, finding it to be in the national interest. It is expected to generate $ 12 billion in tax revenue for Ottawa and $ 55 billion in tax and royalty income for Alberta during its 41-year life. About 7,000 jobs will be created in the mine construction and 2,500 workers will be needed to administer it.

The panel also found that the mine would cause “harmful environmental effects” on local wetlands and old-growth forests and will have some irreversible impacts on biodiversity.

The panel will be an important producer of greenhouse gases and will likely make it more difficult for Canada to meet both of its objectives in 2030 under the Paris Climate Change Agreement and its higher 2050 goals. This fact was irrelevant to the panel’s decision because the review was done under now obsolete rules, according to which climate change was not within the review panel’s consideration.

Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said during a visit to Calgary a week before Christmas that the approval of the Border mine would depend on determining how it fit into the “net net goal by 2050”. Zero net, a phrase Canadians will hear a lot about in 2020, means that any carbon dioxide or related substances sent into the atmosphere can be absorbed by natural “sinks” such as forests and wetlands, or engineered ones that capture carbon. or to use another or stored way.

The Front Mine is expected to produce 260,000 barrels of oil a day, and produce about four million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions each year, for more than 40 years. Whenever Canada adds more emissions to the mix, it pushes goals further and further out of reach.

Catherine Abreu, executive director of the Climate Action Network in Canada, said the mine review is “the first evidence” of the Liberals’ insistence that the climate is at the heart of their policymaking.

“If they are serious about net-zero by 2050, they certainly cannot approve the largest oil mine, proposed in Canadian history, it is scheduled to operate by 2067,” Abreu said. “A project of that magnitude, the emissions of that concentration, just blows all those goals and all those good intentions out of the water.”

Wilkinson said there is no doubt, based on the results of the federal election in October, that Canadians want more ambitious action to slow climate change.

But he said it is also clear “most Canadians are also pragmatic” and want climate action to come with a prosperous economy. For him, pure technology is the way out of deception.

“In the short term it is about (obtaining) resources for the market,” he said. “In the long run it will evolve towards clean technology, technology that will enable us to reduce the footprint we have and do it in a way that will create economic opportunity.”

Wilkinson’s 2020 to-do list, he said, begins with understanding how to close the 77 million-ton gap between the policies Canada has in place and the existing climate 2030 target to reduce emissions to 30 percent below where they were in 2005 .

This figure, updated just a week ago, comes from Canada’s emissions forecasts based on existing policies and those that are firmly set to be implemented in the coming years, such as standards to make gasoline burn with less emissions and curb the methane released by oil and gas production, and plans to plant two billion new trees.

At the end of 2018, Ottawa is expected to be 79m tonnes shy of the 2030 goal.

When new policies like carbon taxes are offset by rising emissions from the oil and gas sector and revisions to how many carbon dioxide trees are expected to absorb, progress toward Canada’s 2030 goal last year was just two million tonnes.

The Paris target calls for Canada to cut greenhouse gas emissions from 730 million tonnes in 2005 to 511 million tonnes in 2030. Combining existing and planned policies, Canada is projected to reach 588 million tonnes by 2030.

But the government is now not just promising to hit Paris targets. Trudeau pledged to surpass them during the election and reach the net by 2050. Canada is also supposed to get a more ambitious plan to cut emissions at the next United Nations climate summit, scheduled for Scotland in Scotland. November.

Wilkinson warns that despite pressure to act quickly, necessary changes will not be made overnight.

“What we are talking about is changing the way we transport goods and people,” he said. “We’re talking about (changing) how we generate energy, how we deal with waste, how we actually build our buildings, how we reconfigure existing buildings. All of this is possible, but people need to be realistic about how much it takes time. “

Canadians can expect legislation in 2020 to set five-year targets on the path to emissions targets 2030 and 2050. Tim Gray, the executive director of Environmental Protection, said the details of the legislation are critical, including how it is implemented. He hopes the government will set up an independent agency to submit progress reports.

Abreu said she wants some very specific goals within those five-year extensions, such as how many people will use public transit within a given year.

Canada has already set a goal for 10 percent of all vehicles purchased to be electric by 2025, and 30 percent by 2030. Between two and three percent of new vehicles are electric now.

In addition to the Teck mine decision, Ottawa has another call to make at the beginning of the new year – whether to allow British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Alberta to use their proposed regulations to reduce methane emissions, or be forced to use the Ottawa version.

Alberta Prime Minister Kenney decided to approve his province’s methane rules on Trudeau’s request list when he visited Ottawa earlier in December. Phase one of the new federal regulations comes into force January 1. Ottawa is allowing Alberta to use its own for now, but is still negotiating a final deal because federal officials do not think Alberta’s version will reduce as much methane as Ottawa would. Alberta officials disagree.

Albertans are already set to start paying federal carbon tax on January 1, though Ottawa recently gave Alberta the green light to use its own pollution pricing system coming from major industries such as oils, power plants and mines.

Also coming in 2020 is a summary of carbon taxes for their impact on competitiveness, which could shine a light on whether the federal carbon tax is hurting the economy.

National carbon pricing on fuel purchases will increase to $ 30 a tonne on April 1, adding about another 2.5 cents to the cost of a liter of gas.

Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press

