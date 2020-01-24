advertisement

OTTAWA – Senior officials who advised Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have gently urged him to rethink how the Liberals made viceroyal appointments.

An advisory committee had been set up among the Conservatives to propose names for the Governor General and the Provincial Governor Lieutenant.

The list was not binding, but former Prime Minister Stephen Harper used this process to select David Johnston to represent the Queen in 2010.

A memo provided to Trudeau shortly after the Liberals’ re-election last autumn states that the Advisory Committee has not met since 2015.

The task of finding candidates for the appointment of Viceroys, including Governor Julie Payette, appointed in 2017, has been left to the Prime Minister and his bureaucratic arm, the Privy Council.

The memo received by the Canadian press through the Access Information Act suggests Trudeau to re-engage the advisory panel to structure the identification of potential candidates.

