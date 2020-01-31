advertisement

The top MasterCard lobbyist, who led the effort to get $ 49m in taxpayer money from the Trudeau government, was a former Liberal top aide during Chretien’s government.

MasterCard lobbyist Jennifer M. Sloan has worked as the Liberal-appointed chief of staff and media relations chief for two federal ministers under the administration of Jean Chretien.

Postmedia’s “Follow the Money Database”, which records political donations in Canada, shows a donation under the name of Jennifer M. Sloan, who contributed $ 1,500 to Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party in 2016. Similarly, The Election Database in Canada shows this same contribution. Eighteen other donations, totaling $ 11,675, were also donated by the same zip code under the name “Jennifer Sloan” without the middle start.

advertisement

The Millennium Post arrived by phone Sloan, who confirmed that she worked for MasterCard. She immediately hung up as she just informed an interview about a news story being held. Subsequent messages asking about her lobbying, the $ 49 million federal grant for MasterCard and Liberal donations to the Trudeau Liberals of the same name went unanswered.

MasterCard was given $ 49 million by the federal government in order to build an online security center in Vancouver. This was despite the US credit card making a net profit of US $ 4 billion in 2017. Critics have also noted that MasterCard offset its CEO $ 20 million in 2019

Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Navdeep Bains made the announcement in Davos, Switzerland, at the World Economic Forum last week – an event known only for the ultra-wealthy and elite because of the excessive entry fee.

That gift was a source of contention in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

“Why did the Prime Minister make taxpayers so sad by giving $ 50m to a company that made $ 16 billion last year from behind hard-working Canadians who can’t afford to pay their full balances?” Asked the Conservative Leader. Andrew Scheer.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declined to answer the question.

In previous weeks of the announcement, MasterCard lobbying, which is led by Sloan, met with Minister Bains and Minister of Finance Bill Morneau.

These meetings were held on December 5, 2019, where “Financial Institutions” and “Industry, Privacy and Access to Information, Security” were discussed. The lobby archive did not go into further detail about these meetings, however, both of which are related to the multi-million dollar online security center.

Speaking to The Post Millennial, Minister Bains’ spokesman said, “Canadians are increasingly using equipment, including for sensitive financial services like banking. They want to know that their data and privacy are protected.

“Our government is investing in a new cyber security center to develop technological solutions Canadians and people all over the world need to protect their personal and financial information when they use their equipment. The center in Vancouver represents quality work well and will help make Canada a leader in the online security space. ”

The spokesman declined to comment on questions about Sloan’s Liberal past, Sloan’s donation, and did not clarify what was mentioned at the minister’s meeting with MasterCard.

“We will not discuss any specific conversations, but we will note that we meet regularly with government officials and others to share perspectives on our industry and related issues,” said MasterCard Vice President of Communications Sandra Benjamin.

“We believe it is imperative that the public and private sectors work together to secure the entire digital ecosystem. The launch of our Vancouver center and our partnership with the Government of Canada includes our $ 510 million investment in online security and talent of Canadian technology. “

The Millennial Post also reached out to Minister Morneau’s office for comment but did not hear back before the deadline.

advertisement