While Jean Chrétien’s liberal government is known to curb the steep deficits of the 1990s, today’s liberal government has been the only one since 1900 to increase debt per person without facing a world war or recession, according to a new study by the Fraser Institute.

The study examines the debt legacy of all Canadian prime ministers since the Confederation and calculates the percentage change in gross debt per person for each head of government after taking inflation and population changes into account. The federal government’s gross debt is the total amount of financial liabilities, including employee benefits (pensions), debts and interest, and trade payables.

The study found Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is one of three Canadian prime ministers whose government increased debt per person by 5.6 percent without war or recession. The other two were John Abbott (1891–92) with 4.7 percent and Mackenzie Bowell (1894–96) with 0.7 percent.

An earlier study by the Fraser Institute found that federal government spending on Trudeau’s public programs in 2019 was over $ 9,000.

The liberal prime ministers Chrétien (1994–2003), Paul Martin (2003–2006) and Lester Pearson (1963–1968) hold the record for the greatest deleveraging without recession or war with 13.3 percent, 7.6 percent and 6.7 Percent discount.

Chrétien inherited a large deficit when he became prime minister in the 1990s because of the debt of previous governments. A 1995 Wall Street Journal article said that Canada’s economic situation had made Canada an “honorary member of the Third World.” However, Chrétien undertook tax reforms and significantly reduced government spending.

“Government debt is important – more debt means more tax dollars are deducted from key public programs to pay interest, and future generations are at risk of spending today,” said study co-author Jake Fuss, political analyst at the Fraser Institute. said in a statement.

The highest debt growth per person among all Canadian leaders was recorded during the tenure of Robert Borden (1912-1919), the prime minister during World War II. The increase was 188 percent. Mackenzie King’s second term from 1936-1948, which included the Second World War, rose by 145 percent. and Pierre Trudeau’s second term from 1980-1984, which spanned the recession of the early 1980s with an increase of 59 percent.

