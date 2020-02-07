advertisement

A storm is looming on and off the field, and the arrival of Grand Slam champion Wales will coincide with Storm Ciara’s this weekend. And this morning in his column Liam Toland has proposed that Ireland stop working against Wayne Pivac on Saturday. He writes: “This week Conor Murray was excited to see the myriad of ideas and options that flow into the camp. It is excellent; but none are however tested on the street. Please be patient because we are vulnerable tomorrow. “As always, Tadhg Furlong will be one of the main players in Ireland on Saturday – especially against a Welsh opponent who fought Italy last weekend. But the bottleneck offers much more than physicality. His inclusion in the Irish leadership group is evidence of his rugby brain. Gavin Cummiskey writes: “The 27-year-old’s value for Irish rugby cannot be overestimated – as evidenced by Saturday’s ridiculous move to try to save Hamish Watson after 74 minutes – but there is also an intangible contribution.”

The two oldest players on Saturday are the two skippers. Johnny Sexton and Alun Wyn Jones are now 34 years old. However, Sexton has far less experience in the role than his Welsh counterpart and has admitted that he has to follow the second Example in dealing with the referee, “Yes, some of the best captains I’ve ever seen growing up have rebalanced, but put quite a lot of pressure on the referees and Alun Wyn Jones is a great example,” he admitted. “He’s in the right balance where he has a good relationship with them but sometimes puts pressure on them and sometimes makes them check things out. So it’s a kind of skill and he’s obviously been doing it a lot longer. “France’s Romain Poite will be the man who whistles at the Aviva stadium. Meanwhile Ireland U20 are looking for a second Six Nations victory Tonight at Musgrave Park against Wales. The guests arrived after the home defeat against Italy last weekend with 17: 7 (kick off 7.15 p.m., RTE 2).

