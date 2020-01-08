advertisement

In “Ordinary Love”, Liam Neeson and Lesley Manville play the leading role as a married couple who can cope with life after a breast cancer diagnosis. The romantic tear hunter is said to come to the cinemas on Valentine’s Day.

Lisa Barros D’Sa and Glenn Leyburn were co-directors of the film, which was filmed in Northern Ireland and premiered last fall under the name “Normal People” at the Toronto International Film Festival, where he appeared both for the appearances of Neeson and by Manville.

“I can’t tell her how scared I am. I just have to keep going as before. It’s my job with all of this,” Neeson says in the trailer.

“I felt that if I could get through everything it would change me somehow. I do not think so. I don’t think I want that, ”added Manville.

Owen McCafferty wrote the screenplay about Joan and Tom, a couple with effortless chemistry and a deep love that has come from years of close relationships. However, when Joan is diagnosed with breast cancer, the course of her treatment highlights her ongoing dedication, as she has to find the humor and the grace to survive a year of adversity.

Bleecker Street is bringing “Ordinary Love” to the cinemas on February 14, 2020. Watch the first trailer for the film above.

Antonio Banderas, Kerry Washington and 95 other portraits from TheWrap’s Toronto Studio (photos)



Robert Pattinson, director Robert Eggers and Willem Dafoe, “The Lighthouse” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Actress producer Kerry Washington, “American Son” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Actor Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Director Bryce Dallas Howard, “Dads” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Actress Isabelle Huppert, “Frankie” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Isabelle Huppert and director Ira Sachs, “Frankie” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Christopher Plummer, “Knives Out” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Actress Katherine Langford, “Knives Out” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Actor Jaeden Martell, “Knives Out” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis, “Knives Out” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Don Johnson, “Knives Out” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Actress Toni Collette, “Knives Out” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

“Knives Out” actor and director Rian Johnson Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Actors Finn Wittrock, Renée Zellweger and director Rupert Goold, “Judy” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Actress Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Leslie Odom Jr., “Harriet” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Director Kasi Lemmons, “Harriet” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

“Harriet” with director Kasi Lemmons Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Director Marielle Heller, “A nice day in the neighborhood” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Actor Enrico Colantoni, “A nice day in the neighborhood” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Actor Kelvin Harrison Jr., “Waves” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Actress Alexa Demie, “Waves” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Actor Lucas Hedges, “Waves” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Taylor Russell actor, “Waves” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Director Trey Edward Shults, “waves” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

“Waves” actor and director Trey Edward Schults Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Actress Dakota Johnson, “The Friend” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Actor Jason Segel, “The Friend” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Producer Matthew Teague, Stars Dakota Johnson, Jason Segel and Director Gabriela Cowperthwaite, “The Friend” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Actor Jamie Dornan, “Synchronic” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Actors Jamie Dornan and Ally Ioannides, “Synchronic” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Ally Ioannides, co-director Justin Benson, Jamie Dornan and co-director Aaron Moorhead, “Synchronic” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, “The sky is pink” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and director Shonali Bose, “The sky is pink” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Actress Isla Fisher, “Greed” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Actors Isla Fisher and Steve Coogan, “Greed” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Beanie Feldstein, “How to Build a Girl” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Actor Alfie Allen, “How To Build a Girl” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Actors Alfie Allen and Beanie Feldstein, “How to Build a Girl” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Director Coky Giedroyc, writer Caitlin Moran, actress Beanie Feldstein and actor Alfie Allen, “How to Build a Girl” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Actress Bolude Watson, “Hearts and Bones” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Actor Andrew Luri, “Hearts and Bones” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Hugo Weaving, “Hearts and Bones” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Actor and director of “Hearts and Bones”, Ben Lawrence Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Director Gabe Polsky and producer Steven Warshaw, “Red Penguins” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Actor Kyle Marvin and actor-director-writer Michael Angelo Covino, “The Climb” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Alex Wolff, “Bad Education” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Ray Romano, “Bad Education” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Actors Hari Dhilon, Allison Janney, Rafael Casal, Geraldine Viswanathan, Ray Romano, Alex Wolff, Mike Makowsky and director Cory Finley, “Bad Education” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Director Peter Cattaneo, actors Sharon Horgan and Jason Flemyng, “Military Wives” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Director Ellen Page, “There’s Something In The Water” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Director Taika Waititi, “Jojo Rabbit” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Actor Roman Griffin Davis, “Jojo Rabbit” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Actor Alfie Allen, “Jojo Rabbit” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Stephen Merchant actor, “Jojo Rabbit” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

“JoJo Rabbit” actor and director Taika Waititi Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Actor Gael García Bernal, “Ema” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Actress Mariana Di Girolamo, “Ema” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Santiago Cabrera, “Ema” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Gael Garcia Bernal, Mariana Di Girolamo, Santiago Santiago Cabrera and director Pablo Larraín, “Ema” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Actress-Writer-Director Julie Delpy, “My Zoe” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Richard Armitage, “My Zoe” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Richard Armitage and Julie Delpy, “My Zoe” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Director Halina Reijn, “Instinct” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Actress Carice van Houten, “Instinct” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Actress Valerie Pachner, “A Hidden Life” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Actor August Diehl, “A Hidden Life” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Stellan Skarsgård, “Hope” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Actors Andrea Bræin Hovig, Stellan Skarsgård and director Maria Sødahl, “Hope” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Actors Laysla De Oliveira and Rossif Sutherland, “Guest of Honor” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Screenwriter and director Makoto Shinkai, “Weathering With You” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Actor Daniel Radcliffe, “Guns Akimbo” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Actress Samara Weaving, “Guns Akimbo” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Directors Jason Lei Howden, Samara Weaving and Daniel Radcliffe, “Guns Akimbo” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Actor Charlie Hunnam, “True Story of the Kelly Gang” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

George Mackay, “True Story of the Kelly Gang” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Director Justin Kurzel, “True Story of the Kelly Gang” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Directors Justin Kurzel, Stars Essie Davis, George Mackay and Charlie Hunnam, “True Story of the Kelly Gang” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Josh and Ben Safdie, Adam Sandler, “Uncut Gems” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Actress Idina Menzel, “Uncut Gems” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Kevin Garnett, “Uncut Gems” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Actress Julia Fox, “Uncut Gems” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Actor LaKeith Stanfield, “Uncut Gems” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Performers and directors of “Uncut Gems”, Josh and Ben Safdie Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Edgar Ramírez, “Wasp Network” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Wagner Moura, “Wasp Network” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Director Olivier Assayas, Stars Wagner Moura, Édgar Ramirez and Gael García Bernal, “Wasp Network” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Alex Wolff, “Human Capital” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Maya Hawke and Alex Wolff, “Human Capital” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Betty Gabriel, director Marc Meyers, Maya Hawke and Alex Wolff, “Human Capital” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Actors Willem Dafoe, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Edward Norton, “Motherless Brooklyn” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Actor Claes Bang, “The Burnt Orange Heresy” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Director Giuseppe Capotondi, “The Burnt Orange Heresy” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Director Hirokazu Koreeda, “The Truth” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Actor Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Writer Anthony McCarten, director Fernando Meirelles, actors Jonathan Pryce and Juan Minujín, “The Two Popes” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Actress Malky Goldman, screenwriter and director Keith Thomas, actors Dave Davis and Menashe Lustig, “The Vigil” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo assistant: Noah Asanias

Toronto Film Festival 2019: Robert Pattinson, Renée Zellweger, LaKeith Stanfield and others visit TheWrap’s studio at the Thompson Hotel

