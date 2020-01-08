In “Ordinary Love”, Liam Neeson and Lesley Manville play the leading role as a married couple who can cope with life after a breast cancer diagnosis. The romantic tear hunter is said to come to the cinemas on Valentine’s Day.
Lisa Barros D’Sa and Glenn Leyburn were co-directors of the film, which was filmed in Northern Ireland and premiered last fall under the name “Normal People” at the Toronto International Film Festival, where he appeared both for the appearances of Neeson and by Manville.
“I can’t tell her how scared I am. I just have to keep going as before. It’s my job with all of this,” Neeson says in the trailer.
“I felt that if I could get through everything it would change me somehow. I do not think so. I don’t think I want that, ”added Manville.
Owen McCafferty wrote the screenplay about Joan and Tom, a couple with effortless chemistry and a deep love that has come from years of close relationships. However, when Joan is diagnosed with breast cancer, the course of her treatment highlights her ongoing dedication, as she has to find the humor and the grace to survive a year of adversity.
Bleecker Street is bringing “Ordinary Love” to the cinemas on February 14, 2020. Watch the first trailer for the film above.
Antonio Banderas, Kerry Washington and 95 other portraits from TheWrap’s Toronto Studio (photos)
-
-
Robert Pattinson, director Robert Eggers and Willem Dafoe, “The Lighthouse”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Actress producer Kerry Washington, “American Son”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Actor Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Director Bryce Dallas Howard, “Dads”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Actress Isabelle Huppert, “Frankie”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Isabelle Huppert and director Ira Sachs, “Frankie”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Christopher Plummer, “Knives Out”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Actress Katherine Langford, “Knives Out”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Actor Jaeden Martell, “Knives Out”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Actress Jamie Lee Curtis, “Knives Out”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Don Johnson, “Knives Out”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Actress Toni Collette, “Knives Out”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
“Knives Out” actor and director Rian Johnson
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Actors Finn Wittrock, Renée Zellweger and director Rupert Goold, “Judy”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Actress Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Leslie Odom Jr., “Harriet”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Director Kasi Lemmons, “Harriet”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
“Harriet” with director Kasi Lemmons
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Director Marielle Heller, “A nice day in the neighborhood”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Actor Enrico Colantoni, “A nice day in the neighborhood”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Actor Kelvin Harrison Jr., “Waves”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Actress Alexa Demie, “Waves”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Actor Lucas Hedges, “Waves”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Taylor Russell actor, “Waves”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Director Trey Edward Shults, “waves”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
“Waves” actor and director Trey Edward Schults
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Actress Dakota Johnson, “The Friend”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Actor Jason Segel, “The Friend”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Producer Matthew Teague, Stars Dakota Johnson, Jason Segel and Director Gabriela Cowperthwaite, “The Friend”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Actor Jamie Dornan, “Synchronic”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Actors Jamie Dornan and Ally Ioannides, “Synchronic”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Ally Ioannides, co-director Justin Benson, Jamie Dornan and co-director Aaron Moorhead, “Synchronic”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, “The sky is pink”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and director Shonali Bose, “The sky is pink”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Actress Isla Fisher, “Greed”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Actors Isla Fisher and Steve Coogan, “Greed”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Beanie Feldstein, “How to Build a Girl”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Actor Alfie Allen, “How To Build a Girl”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Actors Alfie Allen and Beanie Feldstein, “How to Build a Girl”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Director Coky Giedroyc, writer Caitlin Moran, actress Beanie Feldstein and actor Alfie Allen, “How to Build a Girl”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Actress Bolude Watson, “Hearts and Bones”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Actor Andrew Luri, “Hearts and Bones”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Hugo Weaving, “Hearts and Bones”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Actor and director of “Hearts and Bones”, Ben Lawrence
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Director Gabe Polsky and producer Steven Warshaw, “Red Penguins”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Actor Kyle Marvin and actor-director-writer Michael Angelo Covino, “The Climb”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Alex Wolff, “Bad Education”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Ray Romano, “Bad Education”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Actors Hari Dhilon, Allison Janney, Rafael Casal, Geraldine Viswanathan, Ray Romano, Alex Wolff, Mike Makowsky and director Cory Finley, “Bad Education”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Director Peter Cattaneo, actors Sharon Horgan and Jason Flemyng, “Military Wives”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Director Ellen Page, “There’s Something In The Water”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Director Taika Waititi, “Jojo Rabbit”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Actor Roman Griffin Davis, “Jojo Rabbit”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Actor Alfie Allen, “Jojo Rabbit”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Stephen Merchant actor, “Jojo Rabbit”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
“JoJo Rabbit” actor and director Taika Waititi
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Actor Gael García Bernal, “Ema”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Actress Mariana Di Girolamo, “Ema”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Santiago Cabrera, “Ema”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Gael Garcia Bernal, Mariana Di Girolamo, Santiago Santiago Cabrera and director Pablo Larraín, “Ema”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Actress-Writer-Director Julie Delpy, “My Zoe”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Richard Armitage, “My Zoe”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Richard Armitage and Julie Delpy, “My Zoe”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Director Halina Reijn, “Instinct”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Actress Carice van Houten, “Instinct”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Actress Valerie Pachner, “A Hidden Life”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Actor August Diehl, “A Hidden Life”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Stellan Skarsgård, “Hope”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Actors Andrea Bræin Hovig, Stellan Skarsgård and director Maria Sødahl, “Hope”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Actors Laysla De Oliveira and Rossif Sutherland, “Guest of Honor”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Screenwriter and director Makoto Shinkai, “Weathering With You”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Actor Daniel Radcliffe, “Guns Akimbo”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Actress Samara Weaving, “Guns Akimbo”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Directors Jason Lei Howden, Samara Weaving and Daniel Radcliffe, “Guns Akimbo”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Actor Charlie Hunnam, “True Story of the Kelly Gang”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
George Mackay, “True Story of the Kelly Gang”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Director Justin Kurzel, “True Story of the Kelly Gang”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Directors Justin Kurzel, Stars Essie Davis, George Mackay and Charlie Hunnam, “True Story of the Kelly Gang”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Josh and Ben Safdie, Adam Sandler, “Uncut Gems”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Actress Idina Menzel, “Uncut Gems”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Kevin Garnett, “Uncut Gems”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Actress Julia Fox, “Uncut Gems”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Actor LaKeith Stanfield, “Uncut Gems”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Performers and directors of “Uncut Gems”, Josh and Ben Safdie
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Edgar Ramírez, “Wasp Network”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Wagner Moura, “Wasp Network”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Director Olivier Assayas, Stars Wagner Moura, Édgar Ramirez and Gael García Bernal, “Wasp Network”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Alex Wolff, “Human Capital”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Maya Hawke and Alex Wolff, “Human Capital”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Betty Gabriel, director Marc Meyers, Maya Hawke and Alex Wolff, “Human Capital”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Actors Willem Dafoe, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Edward Norton, “Motherless Brooklyn”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Actor Claes Bang, “The Burnt Orange Heresy”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Director Giuseppe Capotondi, “The Burnt Orange Heresy”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Director Hirokazu Koreeda, “The Truth”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Actor Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Writer Anthony McCarten, director Fernando Meirelles, actors Jonathan Pryce and Juan Minujín, “The Two Popes”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
-
Actress Malky Goldman, screenwriter and director Keith Thomas, actors Dave Davis and Menashe Lustig, “The Vigil”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo assistant: Noah Asanias
Previous slide
Next slide
Toronto Film Festival 2019: Robert Pattinson, Renée Zellweger, LaKeith Stanfield and others visit TheWrap’s studio at the Thompson Hotel